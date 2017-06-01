Border Wall Bids Opposed by Policymakers

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

This month, the finalists for the construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall are expected to be announced and several policymakers are making statements as to what that contract could mean for the bidders.

State Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) introduced the bill that would affect companies participating in building the border wall by prohibiting them from entering or extending a contract with the State of California.

Senate Bill 30’s language highlights that a border wall would do “serious economic, social, and environmental harm to the state.”

San Diego Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos shares similar beliefs.

During a Port Commissioners meeting held on April 11, Castellanos expressed his disappointment that a port contract was going to a Barrio Logan company bidding to build the border wall.

“I was very disappointed to learn that the lowest bidder to do the construction, which staff has recommended for award of the construction contract, has also bid on the construction of the proposed border wall,” he said during the meeting. “I’m not speaking out of turn when I say that the border wall will be extremely harmful to California’s economy, including that of the San Diego region.”

R.E. Staite Engineering Inc., an engineering contractor that specializes in heavy construction, was awarded a $8.6 million contract to make improvement to the Shelter Island Boat Launch Facility, according to the port vendor website.

The Shelter Island project includes a larger maneuvering area in the basin, longer boarding floats, areas for the public to walk and view, new signage and lighting, and upgrades to areas that are up to date with the current American with Disabilities Act, according to a Port of San Diego press release.

Castellanos said he learned of the company’s bid after reading an article before the meeting. He then decided to speak up despite knowing that his comments would be unpopular with some people.

“When a local company is bidding on the border wall contraction, to me, is a clear sign that, that company is putting its personal profits over what’s in the best interest of our overall regional economy,” Castellanos said.

The San Diego Port Commissioner said he wasn’t interested in delaying the project by his speaking up, but he wanted to voice his concern and object to doing business in the future with companies bidding on the border wall.

“I needed to say it. If I wasn’t willing to say what I felt about this issue then frankly what’s the point of being on the port commission? What’s the point of being a government official?” Castellanos said.

Castellanos also said that there are efforts around the state and there needs to be more leadership in San Diego because it affects the city locally and the local economy.

Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo proposed a motion in May that would make contractors disclose whether they have contracts to build the wall but does not prohibit the city from doing business with those companies.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) co-sponsored Resist the Wall Act, a bill that would require California’s pension fund to divest from companies building the wall.

Bidding on the border wall ended in April 4, for companies to propose a design and build a prototype of the wall. The government won’t release the names of the companies that placed bids but two San Diego companies, Concrete Contractors Interstate of San Diego and San Diego Project Management, PSC, released their plans for the wall.