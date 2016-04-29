Business Leaders Create Coalition for Job Creation

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Business leaders of different groups and organizations from San Diego County united to create an unprecedented coalition to coordinate a strategy for job creation.

The San Diego Regional Chamber in partnership with the County of San Diego, the City of San Diego, and the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) created the coalition.

“Through the collaboration, we will identify and share ways we can build a stronger, more resilient regional economy,” said Jerry Sanders, President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The coalition, which will meet four times year, includes over 40 of the region’s diverse business organizations.

“A report that contains a clear and direct strategy for job creation will be published early next year,” said Sanders.

San Diego Mayor, Kevin L. Faulconer said the coalition would not only look for opportunities, but it will look for high paying jobs throughout the region.

“We will be making sure to provide those opportunities to our families so they can thrive and grow, and to give good quality careers and to do it in a way that it strengthens San Diego,” added Faulconer.

Vice-President of Community Development and Policy for the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, Omar Passons said that it is important to have a relationship between the job creations in Sorrento Valley area and the community residents.

“Regional economic prosperity requires connecting talent from all communities with opportunities for employment throughout the Cali-Baja megaregion,” said Passons.