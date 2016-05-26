Business Leaders Get Trained at the Chamber Training Institute

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Business leaders from throughout the United States got together at the Chamber Training Institute held at San Diego, this Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27, hosted by the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business and sponsored by Wells Fargo.

“The idea is to help local Chambers of Commerce to get professional training that they been searching for, from a reputable university,” said Senior Vice President at the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation, DeVere Kutscher. “The Chamber Training Institute was a program started by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) and Wells Fargo, five years ago.”

The participants get trained in different issues, from how to do fundraisings and business development at a local level, to how to effectively advocate in government agencies or with legislators.

“The program goes around the country and its held six times a year,” added Kutscher. “There are between 40 to 80 participants in each event.”

President of San Diego Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and South Regional Director of the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Albert Castaneda explained the Chamber Training Institute its open to different chamber leaders and business owners.

“Today we had a session about innovation and how to renovate our system at the chambers,” said Castaneda. “The Chamber Training Institute runs two days and it includes sessions and networking.”

As part of the program, a networking reception was hosted at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, on May 26, which was opened to small business owners, nonprofits and community leaders.

“The networking is great because you can later go to another city and attend to an event hosted by another Chamber of Commerce,” said Castaneda.

Kutscher mentioned the program was started by the USHCC but it was expanded to include the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the United States Black Chamber, and the United States Pan Asian American Chamber (USPAACC).

“For Wells Fargo inclusion and diversity is in our values and be part of this really speaks to our support of all chambers,” said Wells Fargo San Diego President, Ernesto Arredondo. “For us, this is just a great way to help small-businesses across our country.”

The participants that attend the 2-day Chamber Training Institute get a certificate of participation.