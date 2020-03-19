CA Governor Orders Residents to Stay Home

By Alberto Garcia

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered a stop to all non-essential travel in the state until at least April 19th to help stop the spread of the COVI-19 virus which experts now warn could infect up to 56% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents.

The emergency order now only allows travel to and from essential services including banks, gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food banks, convenience stores, and restaurants that can only offer food for delivery or takeout. All local government offices that provide programs and services and law enforcement agencies will also remain open.

Newsom had already issued an order to close all dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and convention centers.

The order comes as California has experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases with more than 900 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.

“Go about the essential patterns of life, but do so by socially distancing themselves from others and do so using common sense,” Governor Newsom said. “Home isolation is not my preferred choice, but it is a necessary one. This is not a permanent state, it is a moment in time.”

Newson also said the order will not be enforced by law enforcement agencies.