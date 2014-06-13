Calander of Events:

Dia del Folklorico

El Ballet Folklorico Jalis-ciense bajo la direccion de la Profesora Mary G. Lopez, se complace en hacerle una cordial invitacion al vigesimo tercer aniversario del “Dia del Folklorico”.

Mismo qie se llevara a cabo el proximo 28 de Junio del presente ano a las 7:00 p.m. en el teatro Saville de City College ubicado entre 14th and C St. San Diego, California 92101.

Nuestro Ballet Folklorico Jalisciense ha organizado y participado en este evento desde su inico en 1991.

Nuestro folklore lo hemos llevado a China, Europa Fin-landia las mallores ciudades de California y varias partes de Mexico asi como bastantes eventos locales de San Diego. El Ballet Folklorico Jalisciense se esta preparando para una gira en menos de 2 messes a Brasil.

El proposito de nuestro festival es mostrar a la comunidad el ambiente cultural del folklor mexicano a traves de la danza.

Malcolm X Branch Library Screens The New Black in Honor of Juneteenth

The San Diego Public Library, in partnership with the San Diego City Black Employees Association, will host a free Community Cinema and Juneteenth preview screening of The New Black by filmmaker Yoruba Richen on Wednesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library in the Multipurpose Room, located at 5148 Market Street at the corner of Market Street and Euclid Ave. Independent scholar, Dr. Pat Washington, PhD of Project Ujima will facilitate a Q&A discussion after the film. June-teenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the US.

Directed by filmmaker Yoruba Richen, The New Black is a documentary that tells the story of how the African-American community is grappling with the gay rights issue in light of the recent gay marriage movement and the fight over civil rights. The film explores the role of the black community’s institutional pillar—the black church, and documents activists, families and clergy on both sides of the campaign. The New Black takes viewers into the pews and onto the streets and provides a seat at the kitchen table as it tells the story of the historic fight to win marriage equality and charts the evolution of this divisive issue within the black community.

About Juneteenth: From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19th as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond. Today Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. It is a day, a week, and in some areas a month marked with celebrations and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing, self-improvement and for planning the future. Visit the Wikipedia entry on Juneteenth at: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juneteenth.

The Maestro of the Conga, Poncho Sanchez, and his Latin Jazz Group at the Jacobs Center

You can still get good seats to see Poncho Sanchez on Friday, June 20. This musical event is part of the series of concerts that will take place at the Jacobs Center Celebration Hall, a 12,000-square-foot event room located inside the Jacobs Center Southeast of San Diego.

The conguero Mexican American Poncho Sanchez, director of its salsa singer and Latin jazz group, is considered one of the best drummers of all time. Full of energy, San-chez’ music is a fusion of Latin jazz and American jazz, swing, bebop, and salsa, resulting in an innovative and completely original style.

The concert series began on January 22, 2014 with the presentation of the award-winning group R & B, Mint Condition, and will continue presenting outstanding musicians such as Mariachi Queen of Los Angeles, on October 12, 2014. With a capacity of accommodating up to 1,000 guests, acoustics and lighting of the first quality, safety of high-level, free parking and easy access to the motorway and public transport; at the Jacobs Center Celebration Hall is leaving mark in San Diego as one of the best places to hear live music.

Poncho Sanchez and his Latin jazz band will make vibrate the stage on Friday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. admission General $25. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for a reception prior to the concert and salsa classes and free cha cha with the entrance ticket. Tickets are now on sale at www.jacobspresents.com/sanchez

Jamex & Einar De la Torre’s WHYSIDRO opens at The Front

The Front, a 1600 square foot art space located a mile north of the U.S./Mexico border crossing in San Diego, has been converted into a holographic dreamland. The gallery is now home to Whysidro, a solo exhibition of new lenticular works by internationally renowned artists, Jamex & Einar De la Torre. Whysidro, opens to the public on Thursday June 12th 2014, The Front, 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd. San Diego, CA 92173.

El Principal Evento Marítimo en El Sur

Progressive Insurance San Diego International Boat Show

Progressive Insurance San Diego International Boat Show en asociación con el California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA), el San Diego Superyacht Association, y el Puerto de San Diego, navega al Harbor Island del 19 al 22 de junio del 2014 ofreciéndoles cuatro días de diversions acuáticas y tratos en la compra de los más modernos barcos y accesorios náuticos. El Boat Show anual, el más importante evento veraniego náutico en San Diego, les dará a todos los concurrentes un pase de libre acceso para que descubran el estilo de vida que un barco ofrece. El Boat Show facilita sus compras presentándoles más de 150 de las más modernas embarcaciones, cruceros familiares iniciales, barcos de tipo personal, así como yates de lujo motorizados. En el 2014, en una zona ahora ampliada, nuestros visitantes pueden dar un vistazo, abordar y comprar barcos de pesca deportiva, además de los superyates y sus accesorios.

¿Ahora no está buscando comprar un barco? El Boat Show es el lugar ideal para ver y experimentar todo lo que la vida náutica ofrece. Tenemos actividades y programas educativos para todas las edades y niveles de destreza, incluyendo brindarles la oportunidad de la Tabla Acuática de Remo Stand-up Paddleboard (SUP) y de tomar una variedad de cursos de navegación, ya sea en tierra o sobre el agua.

Progressive Insurance San Diego International Boat Show del 2014 destaca lo siguiente:

Ejercite en el agua en el Try-it Cove: patrocinado por The Waterman´s Depot. Try-It Cove desafía a los concurrentes a que por sí mismos vean porque los deportes de remo son tan populares. Ofrecemos gratis una variedad de oportunidades en el agua incluyendo Stand-up Paddling (SUP), kayaking y aún más.

Aprenda SCUBA: con un clavado en la cómoda alberca de agua caliente ‘Be a Diver Pool’ entrará al mundo submarino. Con un instructor certificado, cualquier persona de 10 años para arriba puede aprender SCUBA. Lo único que necesita para participar es un traje de baño.

Clases gratis de navegación abordo del Simulador de Navegación visto en el America Cup: Este simulador, diseñado por un físico nuclear, recrea el movimiento real de un velero dando a los participantes la sensación de estar en el agua sin mojarse. Experimente como reacciona un velero ante el viento y en las olas.

Suba abordo de un barco de la Guerra en Vietnam: presentado por el Museo Marítimo de San Diego. Los visitantes pueden abordar y hacer una gira de uno de los históricos PCF 816 Swift Boats. Durante la Guerra en Vietnam, estos veloces barcos le interrumpieron al enemigo su abastecimiento marítimo, pres-taron apoyo balístico y evacuación a nuestras tropas. Por cortesía del Museo Marítimo de San Diego, todos los visit-antes al Swift Boat recibirán una entrada gratuita para ver el navío “San Salvador”.

Actividades Náuticas para los Niños: mientras Mamá y Papá andan de com-pras de un nuevo barco para la familia, en el Kids´ Zone, los pequeños capitanes pueden disfrutar creando su dibujo náutico favorito que se llevarán a casa como un recuerdo.

En nuestras playas, diariamente y sin cobro alguno, se presentan decenas de nuevos talleres que cubren la exploración al sur de la frontera, ir de crucero en aguas azules profundas, introducción a la navegación y aún más.

Detalles completos sobre el Boat Show en: www.sandiegointernationalboatshow.com