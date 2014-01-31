Calendar of Events:

Casa Familiar’s THE FRONT Announces sanctuary – 7th Annual Dia de la Mujer Juried Exhibition!

Casa Familiar’s THE FRONT is proud to announce the official Call to Artists and Guidelines for its Dia de la Mujer- Juried Art Exhibit. Now in it’s 7th year, the Dia de la Mujer cultural programming has flourished as we have had the honor of working with judges whos selection process has helped elevate the exhibition to another level. Throughout 6 years of growth, the Dia de la Mujer programming has been able to retain the essence so vital to its conception and continued success, the need to establish a safe space for women to create art and representations of womanhood. With 45 participating visual and performing artists, the celebration, which features an art exhibition, but also includes spoken word, musical and theatrical performances, a marketplace, as well as food and drinks, celebrates the women in our communities. The Juried art exhibit, undoubtedly, the main-course of this equisite program, has attracted international attention with entries coming in from all over the United States as well as across the border.

This years theme is sanctuary. Exhibition curator, Leticia Gomez Franco, wanted the theme to invite women to explore the theme of sanctuary in their submitted work. The word sanctuary can be taken in its literal meaning as sacred space, political or religious sanctuary or can be seen as a self-made safe space, a space accessed through the act of creation, artistic and otherwise. As co-founder of the exhibition, Gomez-Franco stresses that the Dia de la Mujer Exhibition strives to be a safe space, a sanctuary for women to take refuge in, and feel empowered by -to celebrate themselves through art without fear and in their full glory. She hopes that in creating artwork for this exhibition, participating women will too create their own sanctuaries.

The 7th Annual Dia de la Mujer Exhibition, sanctuary will open on Friday March 7th 2014, and will run until April 24th 2014. The exhibition is open to all women, artists must submit as either Emerging Artists or Established Artists. The deadline for submissions is February 13, 2014. There is a limit of 2 entries per artist and an entry fee of $10.00 per entry submitted.

For more information on The Dia de la Mujer celebration contact Leticia Gomez Franco, Director of Arts & Culture at leticia.g.franco@gmail.com.

Oceanside Cultural Arts Scholarships

Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation’s Performing Arts Scholarships are presented annually to graduating high school seniors, based upon student experience, contributions to their performing arts program, and a teacher recommendation.

To be considered for this award, applicants must submit a typed 1-2 page application, which includes the following information: 1) name, current telephone number, and mailing address, email address, name of high school; 2) high school coursework in the performing arts, including completed and current; 3) additional outside or extracurricular performing arts experience; 4) future educational and career goals; 5) how this scholarship would benefit and/or assist the applicant. 6) why this scholarship should be awarded to the applicant. Additionally, students must include a Letter of Recommendation from their high school performing arts instructor, and a video tape/ DVD of their own performance.

The video recording should be no longer than 5 minutes, and should showcase the student’s best efforts. Please make sure videos show performers at their best. Participants are asked to make sure their music, dance, or dramatic presentation underscores their talents. The camera should be focused on the performer rather than a large group. The organization will not accept CDs as its members need to see performances. Students are advised not to use YouTube, because the web distortion will not show them to their best advantage.

Submit Scholarship package to Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, PO Box 3054, Oceanside, CA, 92051. Application deadline is Tuesday, April 28, 2014. For questions email to meliane@cox.net Visit OCAF website: www.ocaf.info for more information.

Central Library’s Annual Black History Month Book Discussion Explores Biracial Identity The San Diego Public Library is proud to announce its annual Black History Month book discussion series, An American Book Discussion: Confined and Refined on Mondays, February 3 and 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the 5th Floor Jaffe Reading Room of the San Diego Central Library @ Joan Ë Irwin Jacobs Common, located at 330 Park Blvd in downtown San Diego. The two featured books, The Girl Who Fell from the Sky by Heidi Durrow, and James McBride’s The Color of Water, explore biracial identity in America. Professor Camille Forbes from the Literature Department at University of California San Diego (UCSD) will facilitate the discussions.

The Girl Who Fell from the Sky is a debut novel that tells the story of a light-skinned and blue-eyed young woman confronting her identity as a biracial person in a world that wants to see her as either black or white. The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to his White Mother is the autobiography of best-selling author and musician James McBride which tells the story of his mother, the undaunted and white Jewish immigrant woman from Poland who raised him.

The African American Book Discussion is part of an ongoing American Book Discussion series. The meetings allow a brief exploration of literary works that demonstrate our shared experiences; the importance of such works is evident. Look for the discussions to continue throughout the year and to include literature about and by Latino and Native American, Asians and Pacific Islanders, women and still others who have created this history of America.

Read the book and take advantage of this unique opportunity to discuss the work with a scholar. Copies are available throughout the San Diego Public Library system; card-holders may visit any of our facilities or place “holds” on the titles online with their library account and PIN to have them sent to any San Diego Public Library location.

Adrian Gonzalez Coming to Sockers-Toros Game

The San Diego Sockers are excited to welcome San Diego’s own Adrian Gonzalez to Saturday’s game against the Toros de Mexico. Kickoff between the Tijuana-based Toros and the Sockers is set for 7:05, with Adrian delivering the ceremonial first kick.

The Sockers (11-3) have won eleven of twelve after losing their first two games of the season. Currently in second place in the Pacific Division, the Sockers host the Toros de Mexico (7-5) on Saturday night in a possible first round playoff preview. It’s T-Shirt Night. Tickets are available online at sockers.com, or at the Valley View Casino Center box office on gameday.

Barona Resort & Casino Introduces Sic Bo and Barona Pan 9 for Lunar New Year

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Barona Resort & Casino with traditional festivities, exciting new games and over $200,000 in cash giveaways! Don’t miss the traditional Lion and Dragon dances at 8 p.m. followed by exciting drawings for five $8,888 winners at 9 p.m. on Friday January 31, February 7 and February 14. This year’s celebration will be even bigger and better than before with the much talked about expansion of the casino’s Asian games pit, the largest in San Diego dedicated to the popular gaming category, now featuring Sic Bo and Barona Pan 9.