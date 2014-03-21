Calendar of Events:

MiraCosta College Associated Student Government to Pay Tribute to Cesar Chavez

On March 26 and 27, Mira-Costa College will honor civil right activist Cesar Chavez’s accomplishments as a community organizer, social justice advocate and human rights visionary. The public is encouraged to attend and participate.

Both presentations are sche-duled for 12:15-1:30 p.m. in the MiraCosta College Student Center (Bldg. 3400), Rooms Aztlan A & B. The college is located at 1 Barnard Drive in Oceanside. Admission is free.

Richard Ybarra was Chavez’s son-in-law and worked closely with him for many years. Now executive director of the Braille Institute San Diego, Ybarra has expertise in team building, government relations, leadership coaching and organizational management. He will share his first-hand knowledge of Chavez and offer his unique insights into the man and the legacy. Ybarra will speak on Wednesday, March 26.

Concepcion M. Powell is president and founder of the United States Women Grocers Association. She is an expert in cross-cultural economic and community development initiatives, and works as an international relations and business management consultant. Her work has opened doors between diverse groups, improving understanding and collaboration on business issues, and has created social and economic opportunities throughout the United States, Mexico and Latin America. Powell will speak on Thursday, March 27.

The event is sponsored by the MiraCosta College Associated Student Government.

Bellydance Evolution Presenta Nueva Producción con Estreno Mundial de “Alicia en el Pais de Maravillas”

Celebrando, explorando, y uniendo medio oriente y la danza occidental durante el siglo 21, Bellydance Evolution presenta su más reciente producción con el estreno mundial de “Alicia en el País de las Maravillas” en el Teatro Spreckels en San Diego el viernes, 04 de abril 2014 a las 20:00. Fundado en 2009, el coreógrafo mundial Jillina Carlano crea un enfoque revolucionario para el cuento caprichoso y mágico, reimaginar el colorido, icónico y se atreve dicen algunos, “loco” personajes a través del lenguaje de la danza fusión del mundo.

“Estoy muy contenta de debutar mi más reciente producción de “Alicia en el Pais de Maravillas” en San Diego. No sólo es la ciudad natal de mi madre, también es situado entre nuestras dos grandes bases de fans: Los Ángeles y México”, exclamó Jillina.

Entradas: www.Ticketmaster.com o directamente de la taquilla de Teatro Spreckels.