Calendar of Events:

Pictured second from left: Aux. Conductress Mercy Gastelum and to the right: Asst.Youth Activity Marcella Smith, with “Spirt of the Barrio” luncheon volunteers.

Don Diego VFW Aux. continues to work with the Family Health Center as Jo Jo Trujillo has volunteered her time at the luncheons for over twenty years organizing the table settings, food distributing and more and has never missed a luncheon that she can recall. Mercy and Marcella have also volunteered their time for over fifteen years. “Bravo to our Auxiliary Sisters.” Submitted by Publicity Chairman Olivia J.Solomon

Escondido Public Library’s 2nd Saturday Concert Series Presents the Jamie Valle Trio

Escondido Public Library’s 2nd Saturday Concert Series presents the Jaime Valle Trio’s high energy Latin jazz on Saturday, April 12, 2014, at 3:00 PM in the Turrentine Room. The Jaime Valle Trio features Jaime Valle on guitar, Gunnar Biggs on bass, and Richard Sellers on drums.

Award-winning jazz guitarist Jaime Valle has performed in jazz festivals worldwide with such luminaries as Steve Allen, Frankie Laine, and Sammy Davis Jr. Valle has won 14 San Diego Music Awards (SDMAs), including awards for “Musician of the Year,” “Best Latin Jazz,” and “Best Jazz Album.”

2nd Saturday Concerts are free and generously sponsored by the Friends of Escondido Public Library. Escondido Public Library is located at 239 South Kalmia Street, Escon-dido, CA 92025. For more information, please call (760) 839-4839 or visit Escondido Public Library online at library.escondido.org.

MiraCosta College to Host Community Science Fair

On Saturday, April 5, 1-4 p.m., MiraCosta College will host a free hands-on Science Fair for community members and children, on the central lawn near the clock tower at Mira-Costa College, 1 Barnard Dr., Oceanside. The fair will feature more than 100 interactive science activities for elementary and middle school children facilitated by MiraCosta College faculty and students.

“The goals are to promote MiraCosta College as a community resource and engage children in stimulating science activities,” says MiraCosta College Service Learning Coordinator Carol Wilkinson. “Each year, our instructors work with their students to plan and facilitate activities that inspire and stimulate young minds. Our students have the opportunity to assume a leadership role, apply their learning in a meaningful way, and serve the community.”

Free parking is available in all student lots the day of the event.

Cesar E. Chavez Community Tribute and Celebration in Southeastern San Diego

“From the depth of need and despair, people can work together, can organize themselves to solve their own problems and fill their own needs with dignity and strength.” Cesar E. Chavez

Friday evening, April 11, 2014, Project New Village (PNV) will convene its 14th Annual Cesar E. Chavez Community Tribute and Celebration, to honor the life, lessons and legacy of an uncompromising advocate for social justice, environmentalist, consumer advocate, labor leader and farm worker.

This year’s theme is “Food Injustice: Social Consciousness Raising, Remembered, and Revisited”

The event will be hosted by the San Diego Community college District Continuing Education on the campus of Educational Cultural Complex at 4343 Oceanview Blvd. San Diego California, 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

To commemorate the of legacy of Cesar E. Chavez, Project New Village has called together civic and community leaders, activists, and food advocates to re-inspire and renew our collective interest to rebuild the “movement” for social justice. We see the struggle for food justice as an emerging civil rights platform and food security as a compelling need, especially among the most vulnerable in our society.

We believe that this “transformed movement” has to be inclusive in the spirit of the founding of the United Farm Workers (UFW). “I think that whatever nationality you are, you should be treated equally, otherwise you don’t have equality”, said Philip Vera Cruz, noted Filipino activist and co-founder, along with Larry Itliong, of the UFW.

La Jolla Music Society Presents “The Nat King Cole Tribute”

La Jolla Music Society closes this Season’s Jazz Series with The Nat King Cole Tribute with Ramsey Lewis and John Pizzarelli at the Balboa Theatre on Saturday, April 12 at 8 pm. Composer, pianist and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis and world-renowned jazz guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli join forces in a tribute to the titan of fifties vocal pop, Nat “King” Cole. In a performance titled after his first hit from 1943; Straighten Up & Fly Right will feature Nat King Cole’s songs along with singular tracks of sophisticated cool jazz.

La Jolla Music Society enhances the concert-going experience by presenting “Preludes” – pre-concert chats and performances – prior to each performance. Jazz 88’s Claudia Russell will host a lecture at 7 pm.

Tickets are $27-$77 and are available through the La Jolla Music Society ticket office, online at www.LJMS.org.

Free video contest celebrates Oceanside’s image

For a second year in a row, Oceanside International Film Festival has announced a new category free of submission fees to celebrate Oceanside’s image – accepting until May 12, 2014, short films (up to 5 min) that have something directly to do with Oceanside, either documentary, music video, narrative fictional story, historic account, etc.

Participants can simply go to www.facebook.com/likeOIFF and message their YouTube or Vimeo link to the organizers. Candidates may choose to mail their DVD. Soon after they submit their video to www.facebook.com/messages/likeoiff and only after Oceanside Intl Film Festival decides to post it on its Facebook page and announces “voting starts now!” (filmmakers will be notified), anybody could “like” their work.

The film with most “likes” on OIFF’s Facebook page by 6/16/2014 will be announced the winner, will be publicly shown on big screen during 4th annual Oceanside International Film Festival, and will be given a special Oceanside Spotlight Award during the awards ceremony on Aug 10 (see website for schedule). The runner ups of this Oceanside Facebook contest also have a shot at becoming Official Selections of OIFF-2014 and be shown on big screen between films of other genre as part of “Ocean-side Spotlight” screening spots.

Anyone can participate. There was no charge to participate in the contest. (Got a film longer than 5 min or not about Oceanside? – Filmmakers can still participate at OIFF under regular submission process, deadline June 16, 2014, as detailed here: http://www.ocaf.info/.)