Calendar of Events:

Exhibición Anual de Automúviles Antiguos

La Cámara de Comercio de National City llevará a cabo el Festival y Expo de Automóviles Antiguos el sábado, 9 de agosto de 9:00 a.m. a 3:00 p.m. en el Parque Kimball. Con el copatrocinio de la Milla de Carros de National City, el evento es gratuito para toda la familia y reúne a más de 200 dueños de automóviles quienes exhibirán sus carros y competirán por los diversos premios en varias categorías que van desde automóviles clásicos.

Este Festival y Expo de Automóviles es uno de los pocos eventos que se realiza todavía sobre césped. Los amantes de automóviles de la región y sus familiares disfrutarán de comida maravillosa, baile, entretenimiento para niños, la Magia de Alfonso, zumba para niños, juegos de carnaval, música en vivo interpretada por la banda de la Escuela de Música Allegro, y la famosa banda Rockola. Las guitarras y vestuario clásico y las tres décadas de las más grandes canciones escritas en estilo rock, pop y soul, han dado a la banda Rockola ocho premios de la música en San Diego.

Carlsbad Village Holds its First Mural Tour

The Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) brings us its first Village Mural Tour on Aug. 9, a kick-off to its Art in the Village festival on Aug. 10. Attendees will take a visual journey of the Village’s rich culture and artistic talent through the lens of a half dozen murals. From large, playful pieces seen from the center of the Village, to hidden works adorning alley walls, the mural tour will tell the tales behind the art, including the people, places and artists themselves.

The free Village Mural Tour will take place on Aug. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by an artist meet and greet wine reception at Witch Creek Winery from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The tour will meet and kick-off promptly at 6 p.m. at CHOICE Juicery located at 430 Carlsbad Village Drive. Visit www.carlsbad-village. com/do/village-mural-tour for more information.

Pause to Hula at the Lakeside Library

The Lakeside Branch of the San Diego County Library will be having a “Pause to Hula” event for its grand finale of the Summer Reading Program on Saturday, August 9, 2014 at 1:00 p.m. Island Dancers of San Diego will be hula dancing and the Hawaiian group Anderza Anderza and Friends will be playing traditional Hawaiian music and dance. This free event will include dance lessons, crafts, leis, themed refreshments, and food catering by The Bucking Delorian restaurant.

Hula was once strictly used for rituals and ceremonies, but today it is largely associated with entertainment. When dancing the hula, the goal is to become one with the dance and the actions, objects, or images being imitated through the dance. “It is my love and passion to teach Hawaiian culture through dance,” said Linda Ochoa, Director of Anderza Anderza and Friends.

Veterans Museum and Memorial Center to host WWII celebration

The Veterans Museum and Memorial Center will host the annual “Spirit of `45 Day” in Balboa Park on Aug. 10, 2014. A sculpture of renowned B-24 bomber pilot, Gen. Robert L. Cardenas will be unveiled during the ceremony.

“Spirit of `45 Day” coincides with the anniversary of the U.S. victory over Japan, or V-J Day. In 2010, Congress unanimously approved “Spirit of `45 Day”, a new National Day of Remembrance to recall the victory celebrations at the end of WWII.

The event is family-friendly, will begin at 11 a.m. and is free to the public.