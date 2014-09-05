Calendar of Events:

‘MEXICO EN LA PIEL’

68º Desfile Anual del Día de la Independencia de México del Este De Los Angeles

Los Angeles — Una vez más, Los Angeles celebra el 83 aniversario de una de las organizaciones hispanas más antiguas dela ciudad: El Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico; y para festejarlo traerá de regreso el desfile Latino más antiguo y más grande del país: el 68 Desfile Anual del Día de la Independencia de México en el Este de Los Angeles (The 68th Annual East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade), con el lema ‘MÉXICO EN LA PIEL’, el cual se llevará a cabo el Domingo 7 de Septiembre de 2014 iniciando a las 10:30 a.m.

Este año, el icónico actor angelino, Edward James Olmos, será el Gran Mariscal del desfile. Con una extraordinaria carrera de más de 30 años la cual incluye una lista exhausta de los diversos rubros del mundo del espectáculo, es considerado toda una leyenda viviente del cine y televisión. Un verdadero talento veterano de su profesión, el cual ha contado con múltiples nominaciones para premios Emmy y ganador de un Globo de Oro por su actuación en la película Stand and Deliver, un papel que continúa inspirando a muchos jóvenes actores Latinos el Sr. Olmos ha utilizado su distinción mundial no sólo para apoyar a la comunidad Latina, pero a todas las comunidades a través de sus esfuerzos filantrópicos las cuales apoyan a una variedad de organizaciones caritativas.

Los Padrinos serán el reconocido locutor de radio Ricardo Sánchez mejor conocido como “El Mandril” y la reportera de tráfico Alysha Del Valle del noticiero ABC7 Eyewitness News,y los Mariscales de Honor a unirse a este magno desfile será la incomparable parejita animada, Mickey y Minnie Mouse.

Además, se une al desfile las estrellas del género Regional Mexicano como: Cheyo Carrillo, Martin Castillo, ProyectoX y se hará presente el talento de Univisión KMEX Canal 34.

Además, el equipo de renombre de paracaidismo Red Bull Fuerza Aérea, realizará una presentación especial compuesto por los más consumados y experimentados paracaidistas, B.A.S.E. puentes y parapentes en el planeta quienes empujan los límites de tres disciplinas primarias de los deportes aéreos.

En sus 68 años de vigencia, el desfile es un símbolo de unión y alegría, en donde se reúnen miles de participantes y asistentes cada año y nuevamente esperamos seguir rebasando nuestras expectativas, celebrando la Herencia Hispana, con esta edición que lleva por lema ‘MEXICO EN LA PIEL’. En su 83 aniversario de la formación del Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico, institución que se ha destacado como ser uno de los pilares de la comunidad México-Americana en Los Angeles desde su fundación en 1931.

El desfilese realizará a lo largo de E. Cesar Chávez Blvd., iniciando en la calle Mednik y recorriendo hasta Gage Ave.

La celebración después continuará en el parque Belvedere Park (Ubicado en las calles Mednik y First) con música, entretenimiento, atracciones, puestos de comida y diversión para toda la familia.

Good seats still available for Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple”, performed by Paul Rodriguez and Mike Gomez

Hollywood luminaries Paul Rodriguez and Mike Gomez are teaming up to sprinkle some salsa on Neil Simon’s classic comedy, “The Odd Couple”. A tasty evening of borderlands laughs awaits.

Teatro Máscara Mágica’s production of the comic tale of slovenly sports writer Oscar Madison and neat freak Felix Unger was enough to lure Rodriguez and Gomez to the San Diego Lyceum Theatre in Horton Plaza, where William Virchis will lead a romp through Simon’s Broadway and film classic.

This play is a 10-day engagement with limited seating. “The Odd Couple” runs September 18-28. Curtain time is 7:30p.m. Tickets are available from the San Diego Repertory Theater Box Office, (619) 544-1000, or www.sdrep.org..

Inaugural Bonitafest Twilight Trail Parade Lights the Way

Bonitafest ’14 is returning to its rural roots when the friendly town in the Sweetwater Valley was a haven for horses, kids on bikes and folks who loved to take a sunset stroll.

This year’s celebration will feature a brand new event, the Bonitafest Twilight Trail Parade, Friday evening, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Equestrians, bicyclists, baby strollers and walkers are invited to gather at the Sunnyside Equestrian Arena in Rohr Park for a twilight lap around the 3.1 mile Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course Trail. Participants are encouraged to bring glow sticks and small flashlights.

“When Diane Carter of the Bonita Valley Horsemen proposed a twilight trail parade that everyone could participate in without all the headaches of the street parades, I knew immediately we had a winner,” said Max Branscomb, general chairman of Bonitafest ’14. “This will be a beautiful parade that will bring our community together for a nice stroll around our favorite riding/hiking trail. It’s a People’s Parade and the glow sticks will give it that touch of Bonita summer magic.”

Carter said she was very disappointed when she heard in May that Bonitafest might be cancelled and immediately volunteered for a new committee Branscomb formed in June.

“This is a chance for the community to send a message that we care about Bonitafest and each other,” Carter said. “A Friday evening parade around the trail is democratic and inclusive. Everyone can join in.”

Participants have the option of parading the entire 3.1 miles or about half that distance. Walkers and bikers who wish to may call it an evening when they reach the parking lot of the Bonita Library.

Carter said she is getting calls from individuals and organizations eager to join in. Several music, theatre and dance groups have already signed on, she said, as have a number of service clubs and civic organizations.

Community members who wish to contribute glow sticks or small flash lights are encouraged to contact Carter at dianesway@gmail.com or bring them to the event for distribution. Branscomb said he is confident the “People’s Parade” will be successful.

“I am envisioning hundreds of folks from all over the South Bay parading around our most popular trail, turning it into a river of light and laughter,” he said. “I’m thinking Angel Fire in the dust or the Disneyland Electrical Light Parade on horses and bikes. It will be as much fun as we make it.”