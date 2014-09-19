Calendar of Events:

City Library Hosts Public Conversation on Portrayals of Soldiers on Television

As part of Cal Humanities’ statewide initiative War Comes Home, the San Diego Public Library will present a Public Conversation event, Soldiers on TV, by writer and Southwestern College professor Renee St. Louis, on Monday, September 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the San Diego Central Library @ Joan Ë Irwin Jacobs Common, located at 330 Park Blvd. This program is free and open to the public

2014 Imperial Avenue Street Festival

The first annual Imperial Avenue Street Festival is a multicultural street scene that will celebrate the rich history, arts and culture of the Greater Logan Heights community. From its rich African-American roots to the strong Latino influence that exists today, this neighborhood is a shining example of San Diego’s diversity.

The Imperial Avenue Street Festival takes place in the heart of Greater Logan Heights on Imperial Avenue – one of the oldest streets in San Diego. The goal of the Imperial Avenue Street Festival is to fuel the prosperity of our neighborhood and mark the commercial corridor as a destination for a unique cultural and culinary experience. The festival will also feature artists across genres – dance, music, and visual arts, whose work contributes to the contemporary and popular dialogue amongst San Diego’s Afro-Latino community. Saturday, September 20th, 12pm – 6pm

4th Annual Harmony & Motion International Music and Dance

September 20, 2014, Casa del Prado Theater, Balboa Park. Shows at 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Harmony & Motion International Music and Dance Festival is San Diego’s premier theater production that features the very best world music and dance performers in San Diego. Expect more than 5 hours of the finest international music and dance in the Casa del Prado Theater in beautiful and historic Balboa Park. The 2014 Harmony and Motion Festival is a co-production of The Worldview Project and San Diego’s superlative San Diego Civic Dance Arts.

Palomar College Presents Tarde de Familia on September 26

For the fourth year in a row, the Palomar College Multicultural Studies department is presenting Tarde de Familia, an event featuring successful members of the Latino community who are invited to share stories of their educational and career paths with students and families.

This year’s event will take place Friday, September 26, from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Student Union at the San Marcos campus. Featured speakers are Pedro Nanez, Field Training Officer for the Escondido Police; Rosibel Mancillas López, Attorney at Law; and Victor Manuel Torres, Attorney at Law, Victor Manuel Torres law firm.

There is no charge for admission and parking is available in Lots 1 and 2, at 1140 West Mission Road.