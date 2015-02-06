Calendar of Events:

CSUSM Spring Event Series Showcases People, Culture and the Arts

Arts & Lectures, a long-standing event series at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM), kicks off its spring lineup with an informative and entertaining American blues performance with David Vidal and Greg Snear on Tuesday, February 10.

This season boasts a diverse selection of nearly a dozen events as the University welcomes renown-ed guest speakers, performances and concerts, as well as noted Community Organizer and Social Justice Activist Dolores Huerta.

All attendees must purchase or reserve tickets online via the Arts & Lectures website at www.csusm.edu/al.

Complimentary parking is available for all events in specified lots.

American Roots Music: History of the Slide Guitar in Americana Blues—With David Vidal and Greg Snear

Tuesday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

CSUSM, Arts Building, Performance Hall 111

CSUSM Students: Free with online ticket Community Members: $12 Kids 12 & Under: Free with online ticket

The uniquely homegrown American music of world class musician David Vidal springs from the synergy of myriad traditions. The music performed on the slide guitar is cathartic and haunting, but ultimately meditative and uplifting! Such is the irony of Americana Blues…you feel good after experiencing them.

This is an informative and entertaining performance that plumbs the very soul of American history.

Gender, Race & Money—With Kimberly Dark

Wednesday, February 18 at 6 p.m.

CSUSM, University Student Union, Ballroom

CSUSM Students: Free with online ticket Community Members: $12

One of America’s great stories is that anyone can work hard and become wealthy. However, many work hard and feel as though they are personally to blame for their lack of prosperity. The gap between rich and poor is widening, particularly in communities of color and for women. During this entertaining and interactive lecture, Kimberly Dark teaches participants about historical and current day trends on the distribution of wealth in America and how those trends affect us. Participants come to understand “the one percent” and how to work toward a more just economy. To learn more about this performance, please visit Kimberly Dark’s website http://www.kimberlydark.com/in-person.html#dark

Co-sponsored by the Departments of Sociology and Women’s Studies.

For a complete list of future events vist their calendar of events at: http://www.csusm.edu/al/calendar.html

World-Renowned Italian Guitarist to Present a Musical Journey at MiraCosta College

MiraCosta College presents, “American Roots with European Passion,” a concert featuring Italian acoustic guitarist Beppe Gambetta. The concert will be held at the MiraCosta College Concert Hall on Thursday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature a fascinating journey through the complex world of Gambetta and his life spent between his birthplace in Genoa and parts of Europe and the United States where he currently resides. The program will also highlight new compositions inspired from tradition, as well as revival pieces from his research on European and American music.

“My performances are both emotional and communicative with innovative and fresh interpretations of irony, poetry and virtuosity,” said Gambetta. “I hope the audience enjoys the blend of traditional and original music, passionate melodies and energetic grooves of high-rhythmic complexity.”

Gambetta will tell about the great inspiration he received from encounters with folk icon Pete Seeger and the legendary Italian songwriter Fabrizio De Andre’, his travels and studies in mysterious places like the wilds of Sardinia, the musical contribution of European emigrants to the American cultural melting pot, and the joy of composing new dance melodies and romantic serenades today.

“Having Beppe Gambetta performing at MiraCosta College is very important for many aspects,” said Andrea Petri, chair of the International Languages Department. “He is not only a highly regarded and internationally known guitar player, but his deep knowledge and study of the Italian, American and Italian-American traditional music culture allows him to present a program that highlights the deep interconnections of common roots.”

The MiraCosta College Concert Hall (Bldg. 2400) is located at 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Box Office (Bldg. 2000), by phone at 760.795.6815, or online www.miracosta.edu/events

Poetry and Art Series

On Friday, Feb. 13, Poetry & Art Series 2015 presents SDSU’s Poetry International and 25th MFA Anniversary. People’s Choice Poem Awards follow the performances. This interactive arts and culture experience will include wine, snacks and plenty of time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers are $5 at the door, or bring wine to share and get in free. The event takes place in the Museum of the Living Artist, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park.

The People’s Choice Poem Performance Award – All participants read/perform one poem under three minutes long. Top poem performances (the poems that receive the most votes) win $50.

Writers/artists who would like to participate in the People’s Choice Poem Performance Awards can get their names in the hat ahead of time at mkklam@gmail.com or sign in on the night of the show.

There will be goodies and wine as always.