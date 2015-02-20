Calendar of Events:

The Ninth Annual Border Film Week!

Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace & Justice Theatre

February 24-26, 6-8:30pm

Every year Trans-Border Institute at Joan B. Kroc School for Peace Studies brings an exciting line-up of documentary films to campus, giving students, faculty, and our broader community the chance to explore the relationship between the U.S. and Latin America from a variety of perspectives, and to meet leading filmmakers.

This year, the films will emphasize migration, violence, and human rights. Panel discussions with directors from Latin America and the United States as well as expert faculty members will follow each screening.

Tuesday, 24 February, 6:00pm

Tubarão – Leo Tabosa, 2014

An audiovisual take on the difficulties a foreigner must endure to adjust to his new life.

La Tierra de los Adioses -Stefani Saintonge, 2014

The Lopez family is split by a border. A mother and her three daughters stay in a rural Mexican town, where the lack of job opportunities have forced 50% of residents (80% of men) to migrate to the U.S. A father, a son and an uncle work construction in Richmond, Virginia dreaming about home but traumatized by the journey they endured to the other side. La Tierra de los Adioses tells a story mirrored throughout Central America about torn families, a culture of migration and the policies that keep the cycle spinning.

Panel Discussion: Leo Tabosa, Director, Tubarão; Chantal Flores, Producer, La Tierra de los Adioses; Olivia Ruiz, COLEF; Antonieta Mer-cado, USD; Greg Prieto, USD; and Ev Meade, USD

Wednesday 25 February, 6:00pm

[Death penalty documentary short film] – Scott Langley, 2012

Captured on film, Warden Marvin Polk, of North Caro-lina’s Central Prison, narrates the preparation and final hours before an execution in Raleigh, where the state execution facilities are located. Warden Polk takes members of the press through the prison, detailing hour-by-hour the preparation, and carrying out, of a 2:00 am execution.

Hasta el fin de los días/To the End of Reckoning – Mauricio Bidault, 2014

At the end of 2013 the so called War Against Crime in Mexico had left a body count of more than 100,000 and a generalized distrusting climate in Mexican society. How do the men and women that keep fighting this violence every day from the trenches of science live? Hasta el fin de los días tells through the eyes of workers in the Instituto Jalisciense de Ciencias Forenses (Jalisco Institute of Forensic Science) about this struggle in one of the most violent areas of the country.

Panel Discussion: Scott Langley, Director, [Death penalty documentary short film]; Vanessa Romo Gutiérrez, Producer, Hasta el fin de los días; Emily Edmunds-Poli, USD; Marcelle Maese-Cohen, USD; and Ev Meade, USD

Thursday 26 February, 6:00pm

Después de la Z – Rodrigo Cervantes, 2013

Alberto, a teenager, drives for a group of Sicarios (Hired Assassins) from the Zeta Cartel in Mexico, transporting a mysterious cargo. Over a night’s journey he will touch the depths of the violence that permeates contemporary Mexico.

Reportero – Bernardo Ruiz, 2012

Reportero follows a veteran reporter and his colleagues at Zeta, a Tijuana-based independent newsweekly, as they stubbornly ply their trade in one of the deadliest places in the world for members of the media. In Mexico, more than 50 journalists have been slain or have vanished since December 2006, when President Felipe Calderón came to power and launched a government offensive against the country’s powerful drug cartels and organized crime. As the drug war intensifies and the risks to journalists become greater, will the free press be silenced?

Panel Discussion: special guests, Vicente Calderón, Tijuana Press; Amanda Petersen, USD; and Ev Meade, USD.

MiraCosta College Presents the 8th Annual Reading Festival

The faculty and staff at the MiraCosta College Community Learning Center are preparing once more for a series of activities, booths, workshops, and presentations aimed at making reading fun for our local students and community.

The 8th annual Reading Festival will be held February 25-26 at the MiraCosta College Community Learning Center located at 1831 Mission Avenue, Oceanside.

This year’s activities will center on bestselling novelist, poet and essayist, Elizabeth Rosner. Rosner will do a presentation and readings for her books, The Speed of Light and Gravity.

Rosner’s work has appeared in the NY Times Magazine, Elle, the Forward, Hadassah Magazine, and several anthologies. Her book reviews appear frequently in the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Review of Books.

Students and community members will also get a chance to learn about Rosner’s experiences as the daughter of Holocaust survivors and discuss topics such as World War II and genocide.

Rosner will be at the Community Learning Center for readings Wednesday, February 25, 7–8:30 p.m. and Thursday, February 26, 10–11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the author, please visit www.elizabethrosner.com

La Banda Auditions

Simon Cowell’s new project, “La Banda”, will be holding open auditions in Los Angeles on March. Auditions are open to boys that are U.S. residents aged 14+. For more information and how to register, visit http://entretenimiento.univision.com/shows/la-banda/ .