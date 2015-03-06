Calendar of Events:…………..

Kikiricaja: Un Historia de Payasos

A cargo de la compañia Bajacaliforniana Inmigrantes Teatro Una pieza ingeniosa para todas las generaciones.

Del 6 al 8 de Marzo en Asociacion con South Coast Reptertory La Jolla Playhouse anuncia tres días de funciones con la compañía de Baja California Inmigrantes Teatro y su obra: Kikiricaja: Una Historia de Payasos, una encantadora producción en español para todo tipo de generaciones, escrita por Miguel Ángel Garrido Ramón y dirigida por Raymundo Garduño, la obra se estará presentando en Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center el viernes 6 de marzo a las 10:30am y 6:30pm, sábado 7 de marzo a la 1:00pm y 3:30pm y el domingo 8 de marzo a las 11:00am. El precio de los boletos es de $15 dólares para adultos y $9 dólares para niños (17 años y menores). Dis-ponibles llamando al (858) 550-1010 (Anteponiendo el 001 marcando desde Tijuana) o en línea en www.LaJollaPlayhouse.org. Seguido de la conferencia TCG Theatre Communications Group en San Diego el verano pasado la cual incluyó un día en Tijuana, La Jolla Playhouse ha estado estableciendo contactos con artistas baja-californianos.

“Cuando vi Kikiricaja en Tijuana el año pasado, inme-diatamente la quise traer. La extravagante historia apta para toda la familia es absolutamente encantadora- hasta para personas que no hablen español-. La Jolla Playhouse está altamente comprometida a aumentar el alcance de nuestras relaciones con artistas del otro lado de la frontera; es un privilegio compartir el trabajo con este creativo grupo de Baja California” compartió Christopher Ashley, Director Artístico de La Jolla Playhouse.

Super STEM Saturday kicks off countywide science festival

Over 100 interactive demonstrations and hands-on science activities including rocket launches, build-a-robot stations, a magic show, animal encounters and scientist chats will engage thousands of attendees on Saturday, March 14 at the annual science festival Super STEM Saturday, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM). Free and open to the public, Super STEM Saturday kicks off the weeklong San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering, the largest celebration of innovation and science education in Southern California.

Sponsored by ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, Genentech and Palomar Health, Super STEM Saturday is designed to expose and engage kids of all ages and their families to the diverse and exciting fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, known as the STEM disciplines. The brainchild of The Classical Academies and held in partnership with CSUSM, Super STEM Saturday has grown into a popular North County event that draws 6,000 science enthusiasts each year to the university campus.

“The Spirit of Mexico” shines through at the Third Annual Mariachi Festival

More than 10 mariachi groups will compete to be Mariachi of the Year at this year’s Mariachi Festival in National City on March 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Pepper Park (3299 Tidelands Avenue, National City).

A free event to the public, the annual Mariachi Festival features world class mariachi music, ballet folklorico, Aztec dance, and other family attractions. Grammy Award winning artists The Mariachi Divas, American Idol contestant Yvette Gonzalez, and San Diego’s own Orquesta Primo will perform at this year’s event. In addition, Javier Rodriguez y su Mariachi los Aventureros will perform a tribute concert to Nati Cano of Los Camperos.

Directed and founded by trumpet player Cindy Shea, Los Angeles’ Mariachi Divas is an all-female ensemble that won a 2009 Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Album of the year for their release of Canciones de Amor.

Free shuttle services will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. between Pepper Park.