Calendar of Events:

Crusin’ Grand Returns to Escondido

On Friday hundreds of classic cars return to the streets of Downtown Escondido to kick off another exciting season of Cruisin’ Grand! Cruisin’ Grand runs from 5-9 p.m. every Friday through October 2 along Grand Avenue in historic Downtown Escondido.

To celebrate Cruisin’ Grand’s 2015 season, a special Wine and Craft Beer Festival will add to the fun of Cruisin’ Grand on April 10. Local wineries and craft breweries will offer tastes of their finest selections on the beautiful Maple Street Plaza. Admission to the festival area is $20 and includes 12 drink tickets.

Escondido is proud to have one of the greatest ongoing traditions in San Diego County. Cruisin’ Grand brings thousands of visitors to Escondido every Friday night throughout the summer. This popular event is not only for classic car enthusiasts but for everyone to enjoy strolling along Grand Avenue, stopping in for a bite at one of our many restaurants and people-watching on those warm summer nights. Each Friday night, awards are given to the most impressive pre-1973, American-made cars.

Theme nights include “Fire Truck Night”, “Nitro Night” and “AFX Night.” If you’ve never been there, don’t miss it this season! For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.cruisingrand.com.

El San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum celebra a las culturas y a la comunidad con la Serie Raíces de Escondido 2015

El San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum (SDCDM) tiene el gusto de anunciar el tercer año de la Serie Raíces de Escondido. Esta serie forma parte de la misión que tiene el Museo de celebrar y dar a conocer a niños y adultos las diferentes culturas del mundo. Nuestro siguiente programa se llevará a cabo el sábado 18 de abril de 2 a 4pm dando realce a México.

El evento incluye presentaciones del Ballet Folclórico de Farr Elementary, música de mariachi del Mariachi Juvenil de San Diego y bailables del Ballet Folclórico El Tapatío del Bayside Community Center, así como otras actividades enfocadas en celebrar la cultura y las tradiciones de México.

Durante todo el año el SDCDM presentará seis eventos comunitarios GRATIS, cada uno de los cuales dará realce a diferentes culturas de nuestra comunidad. Este año, la Serie Raíces inició con Las Filipinas el 21 de febrero. Después de la celebración de México, el Museo dará realce a Grecia el 20 de junio, a China el 15 de agosto, a Brasil el 17 de octubre y a Alemania el 19 de diciembre. Para mayor información sobre la Serie Raíces de Escondido visite www.sdcdm.org.

Lila Downs will be at the Jacobs Music Center

San Diego Symphony International Passport Series presents, Lila Downs, Friday, April 17 at 8pm.

Jacobs Music Center – Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B Street, San Diego, CA 92101.

Tickets: $20-$85 Website: www.sandiegosymphony.com