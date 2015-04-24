Calendar of Events:

Cuyamaca College’s big day: Hot wheels, cool competition, live bands

Car enthusiasts will be treated to a vintage auto show at the same time they watch teens turn wrenches during Cuyamaca College’s annual High School Automotive Skills Day competition 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2.

Now in its 36th year, the event is the longest running at the Rancho San Diego campus. About 50 students from eight schools will experience the excitement of head-to-head competition, vying for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes, said Chris Branton, coordinator of the college’s automotive technology program and co-chair of the event, along with instructor Jim Hannibal. About 30 Cuyamaca College students will also compete – but not for prizes – and take part as event volunteers and judges.

The public is invited to cheer on their favorite school, and to stick around on campus for the student-run Coyote Music Festival taking place on the grand lawn from noon to 4 p. m. Both events are free, as is parking.

For vintage car lovers, the event includes a can’t-be-missed opportunity to check out 20 show cars being rolled out by the Over the Hill Gang of San Diego, a hot rod car club that gave more than $3,000 this month to five Cuyamaca students enrolled in a GM-sponsored training program.

Cuyamaca College is at 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway in Rancho San Diego.

MiraCosta College Presents The Film, ‘Resurrection Blvd.’

MiraCosta College’s San Elijo Campus will host a free screening of “Resurrection Blvd.,” on Friday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. The evening will also feature a special appearance executive film producer, Dennis Leoni.

“Resurrection Blvd.” is an engrossing and entertaining series about the fortunes and fate of the Santiago family, who take pride in their deep, East Los Angeles roots and have, for generations, pinned their hopes and dreams of winning a world boxing championship, all the while navigating love lives, ambitions, emotions and ethics. It’s about a family literally fighting for a piece of the American Dream.

MiraCosta College’s San Elijo Campus is located at 3333 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff. The event will be in Room 204.

Cuyamaca College’s Coyote Music Festival always a howling good time

Six homegrown bands playing an eclectic mix of folk, jazz, pop and rock will perform on two stages on the grand lawn of Cuyamaca College at the Coyote Music Festival noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2.

Now in its seventh year, the entirely student-run festival will provide the community a free afternoon of live music by local talent in a family-friendly venue, where picnic blankets and lawn chairs are the best seats in the house.

For students enrolled in Music Industry Studies, the festival represents a term project, the culmination of a semester’s work learning every aspect of putting on a big music event. Cuyamaca College is one of the few schools locally offering the transfer degree program that focuses on the practical aspects of developing careers in the music industry.

A combination of classes in music, technology, and business helps students develop as musicians, learn to operate and use the college’s recording studios, work with bands to create demos and other promotional materials, and to plan and produce concerts and festivals with multiple stages.

Here’s the lineup for the talent showcasing this year’s original music:

• 12:00–12:35: The Dapper Bandits — Blending together styles, the Dapper Bandits say their music is difficult to categorize, but band members gravitate toward a description of a fresher version of jazz.

• 12:40–1:15: Dona Nova — Dona Nova is a hard rock band based in North County that was started in January by brothers Manny Sanchez and Luis Ochoa.

• 1:20–1:55: Barrie Dempsey — Dempsey is a solo act, playing electric and acoustic guitar, along with the flute, harmonica and piano.

• 2:00-2:35: Enter the Blue Sky — The American roots sound of Enter the Blue Sky features lead vocalist Sandé Lollis and the accompaniment of equally experienced musicians — Gale Kellogg, drummer; Warren Ovadia on fiddle; JRod, bass; and John Seever on harmonica.

• 2:40–3:15: Raelee Nikole — Back for the third time is Raelee Nikole, who was barely old enough to get her driver’s license the first year she played the Coyote Music Festival. Since then, the young artist with an upbeat acoustic sound has developed into a seasoned singer/songwriter and performs anywhere she can.

• 3:20-3:55: Abstrack — Abstrack is a jazz-influenced group whose members are students attending SDSU, Mesa College, Southwestern College, and UC San Diego.

Along with the music, vendors selling jewelry, kettle corn and more will be a part of the festival.

Cuyamaca College is at 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway in the community of Rancho San Diego.