Calendar of Events:

May Concerts at MiraCosta College

MiraCosta College has an exciting lineup of concerts and events set for May. All concerts will be held on the Oceanside Campus, located at 1 Barnard Drive.

Benny Golson Instrumental Jazz, Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall (Bldg. 2400). Admission is $20; students/seniors/staff, $15.

Psalms, Hymns, & Spiritual Songs, Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall. Admission is $10; students/seniors/staff, $8.

Applied Classical Recital, Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall. Admission is $10; students/seniors/staff, $8.

Jazz & Commercial Music Showcase, Wednesday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. in Studio A, Bldg. 2200. Admission is $10; students/seniors/staff, $8.

Frequency Solo Night, Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall. Admission is $10; students/seniors/staff, $8.

MiraCosta College Symphony Orchestra, Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m. in the Concert Hall. Admission is $10; students/seniors/staff, $8.

The MCCSO final concert of the season welcomes back the fabulous competition-winning pianist and local talent Nicholas King as featured soloist in a concert entitled, “A Salute to the Three B’s.”

Tickets are available online at www.miracosta.edu/buytix.

Escondido Public Library’s 2nd Saturday Concert Series Presents Latin-Jazz Chamber Music by Besos de Coco

Escondido Public Library’s 2nd Saturday Concert Series proudly presents Besos De Coco on Saturday, May 9, 2015, at 3:00 p.m. in the Turrentine Room. Besos de Coco is an innovative and eclectic chamber group that generates a great deal of excitement with groundbreaking performances.

Tap-dancer Claudia Gomez Voce, double-bassist Evona Wascinski, and classical guitarist/vocalist Lorraine Castellanos form the group. They blend their talents and influences into a fresh and unique sound rooted in old-world Mediterranean, Latin American, and Jazz traditions. Besos de Coco commands the attention of their audiences with stage presence and intensity while establishing an intimate connection through lyrical, soul-searching Afro-Brazilian numbers, pulsating Spanish rhumbas, and sensual tangos.

The 2nd Saturday Concert Series is free, open to the public, and generously sponsored by Friends of the Escondido Public Library. Escondido Public Library is located at 239 South Kalmia Street, Escondido, CA 92025.