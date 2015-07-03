Calendar of Events:

Yards to Yardarms a South Bayfront Art Market

The artists, mariners and friends are thrilled to bring back Yards to Yardarms, a waterfront artist market, to Chula Vista’s beautiful harbor.

This innovative, regional event will take place on July 11th, 2015 starting at 1 PM at the Chula Vista Excursion Dock and parking lot and will feature a wide array of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Free to the public, the harbor and historic schooner “Bill of Rights” welcomes visitors to her home in Chula Vista.

With Yards of unique Canvas (art & sails) to enjoy and discover until the sun crosses the yardarm! Free Tours of a tall ship with over 2 tons of sails. An opportunity to purchase directly from the artist an eclectic, inspiring collection of work. Local musicians, playing a fun mixture of music from sea shanties, bluegrass, rock, blues to whatever else floats their boats.Come to the waterfront for a relaxing day of maritime history and activities, art, food, and a movie.

First Annual VIVA FRIDA

A group art exhibit honoring Mexican artist Frida Kahlo

Chicano Art Gallery and local artist/curator Pamela Sanchez-Spencer are pleased to present VIVA FRIDA, a group exhibition of Frida Kahlo inspired artwork.

The opening reception takes place July 11, 2015 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Chicano Art Gallery in San Diego’s historic Mexican community of Barrio Logan. Chicano Art Gallery is located only a block away from the world famous murals of Chicano Park, now a nationally recognized historic site.

Artists for the first annual VIVA FRIDA exhibition were asked to create original artwork inspired by legendary artist and revolutionary Frida Kahlo. These original works, by artists such as Aaron Reeves, Celina Jacques, Christina Posada, Tina Wimer, will be on display in San Diego at Chicano Art Gallery from July 11 until July 18, 2015.

Sanchez-Spencer is a Barrio Logan artist and owner of Streetheart. Her visual art and handmade craftwork are heavily inspired and influences by the life and work of Frida Kahlo. She is curating Viva Frida to give other artists the opportunity to share their own love and inspiration for Frida Kahlo by creating and displaying their art. Having the community come together to celebrate Kahlo’s life through artwork creates a special connection with everyone.

Chicano Art Gallery, located at 2117 Logan Ave #1, is a habitat for creative thinkers to come together with other like-minded people to form an environment of freedom of expression. Executive Director, curator, artist, and lifelong Barrio Logan resident Cesar Castañeda opened the space in late 2013 with hopes to bring more life, beauty, art and culture to the community. Since then Chicano Art Gallery has become an important part of the burgeoning, grassroots, community centered, barrio arts scene.

WorldBeat Cultural Center presents Latina Reggae Star, Alika Live w/ Quintol

When: Sunday, July 10th, 2014

8:30pm Doors | 9:00pm Show

Where: WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd. San Diego CA 92101

Cost: Adv $12 / Door $15

Tickets: https://www.purplepass.com

WorldBeat Center welcomes Alika, San Diego’s favorite Latina female reggae star. Alika (born Alicia Dal Monte Campuzano in Montevideo, Uruguay and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina) is one of the most important artists in South America right now. One of her first musical projects was with Hip-Hop female duo Actitud María Marta back in 1995 with Malena D’Alessio.

The duo was one of the first Hip-Hop acts in Argentina and became popular practically overnight thanks in part to Alika’s combative style. Her music is an infectious combination of roots reggae, dancehall, cumbia and hip hop. Alika has five studio albums to date and is credited with having created some of the biggest reggae anthems in the latin reggae world. Through her music many young women have found peace of mind, a new sense of self-awareness, and an overall feeling of courage to face the world with pride. Now, Reggae festival organizers now describe her as “the hottest South American artist that has anything to do with reggae.” Throughout North and South America she is recognized as the “Queen of Latin Reggae.

2015 Oceanside Samoan Cultural Celebration, July 5–11

Presented by the Oceanside Samoan Cultural Committee, the City of Oceanside, and MiraCosta College Student Equity

Sunday, July 5, 2:30–8 p.m.

MiraCosta College

1 Barnard Drive

Oceanside 92056

• Samoan Church Choir Service, 2:30 p.m., Concert Hall (by invitation only)

• Welcome & Kickoff, 5 p.m., MiraCosta Clock Tower

• Free entertainment, food, DJ, information fair

• Musical guests Lea Love, Keni Yarbro, Zaya Mauga

Tuesday, July 7, 12–4:30 p.m.

MiraCosta Student Center, Bldg. 3400

• “Blueprint to Higher Education” workshop, student panel and mixer

• Includes lunch

Wednesday, July 8, 12–4:30 p.m.

MiraCosta Concert Hall, Bldg. 2400

• Movie screening: In Football We Trust

• Rugby clinics

• Includes lunch

Saturday, July 11, 11 a.m.

Grand Finale Event

Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater

200 N the Strand

Oceanside 92054

• Exciting artists

• Polynesian cultural performances

• Youth groups

• Much more!

Comic Conga 2015

WHAT: COMIC CONGA, chicano/diverse cartooning art exhibit/installation & performance party celebrating ComicCon and Balboa Park’s Centennial. Two Binational Bands and DJs, food, drinks, poetry

WHEN: Friday July 10th 6pm to midnight

WHERE: at the Centro Cultural de la Raza 2014 Park Blvd, in Balboa Park, San Diego 92104

WHO: Lalo Alcaraz; True DeLorenzo; Perry Vasquez; Savastian & Aubree Van Sluytman; Neto Paul; Victor Ochoa; Armando Nunez; Alexander Charles Ditimus; Stephanie Garrido; Antonio Hough, Joaquin Junco Jr.; Mario Torero. Featuring Igor Goldkind’s newly published book of poetry/cartoon, “Is She Available?’