Calendar of Events:

Street of Dreams Presents its Annual Spoken Word Concert

Street of Dreams is a non-profit organization that provides educational and creative support to high-risk San Diego teen mothers ages 14 – 18. Teresa Gunn founder and Program Director of Street of Dreams will be hosting the annual Spoken Word Concert on August 28, 2015, at 7p.m. at Seville Theatre. Students of the program will perform original pieces that reflect on their struggles and triumphs as young women and mothers in systems of foster care, incarceration, and homelessness.

“We are extremely excited for this year’s Spoken Word Concert,” said Gunn. “The concert allows these young ladies to express themselves in a positive way. They come from a generational cycle of incarceration and homelessness; they have become an inspiration to one another and the community in developing a successful journey for themselves.”

Throughout the year, Street of Dreams hosts events and performances to increase awareness of its mission and to generate financial support for the educational program. One hundred percent of the students who have completed the Street of Dreams arts education program have successfully enrolled in college and are able to find the help they need to begin their new life journey.

“My association with Street of Dreams began in 1998. I was 15 and homeless. Today I am a high school graduate, college graduate and currently working on my master’s degree in Educational Counseling.” – Shantee Grey, Street of Dreams graduate.

Gunn founded the organization in 1998 to help teen mothers express their emotions through creative outlets, such as: song writing, poetry, and spoken word performances.

Street of Dreams provides a music and arts education, college prep program for teen mothers who are high-risk wards of the court and have been trapped in the juvenile justice system. Our students come from foster care, incarceration, and homelessness. Our students have been abandoned, abused and nearly destroyed. Since 1998 Street of Dreams has partnered with Lindsay School for Pregnant and Parenting Teens and San Diego City College to provide the students with social services, high school diplomas a support system and two and four year college education programs.

For information about Street of Dreams, visit their web site at: http://www.musiciansforeducation.org/

Harborfest features music, food, vendors, and fun!

HarborFest returns to the Chula Vista Bayfront on Saturday, August 22, with something for everyone! This free, family festival will be held in Bayside Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Are you a foodie? The “Tacos & Spirits Revolution” features the best tacos around with chefs competing for your vote! Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day of the event. Not interested in spirits but want tacos? The Chow Down option is $20. Or there will also be some of San Diego’s best food trucks selling their specialties in the Food Truck Alley!

Wine, Craft Spirits, & Craft Beer Tasting includes 12 tastes for only $20! Day of the event tickets will be 10 tastes for $20 so get your advanced tickets now! For food and drink tickets, go to: http://www.cvharborfest.com/tickets.html.

Are you a music lover? Be ready to dance the day away in front of three entertainment stages: Latin Beats, sponsored by Sprint, with Salsa, Latin, Mariachi and Ballet Folklorico entertaining the crowd; or take in local sights and sounds with a selection of Chula Vista’s most talented performers on the Chula Vista Community Stage, sponsored by SDG&E, with youth and adult dance groups, and musicians for all ages; or visit the HarborFest Main Stage, sponsored by the Seven Mile Casino, featuring a variety of favorite bands and performers.

Are you a parent? Kids will love the Discovery Zone with educational exhibits from the Living Coast Discovery Center; and Hubbs Seaworld Research Institute. Other activities include interactive shows, arts and crafts, fishing off the pier and much more! How about free kayaking and paddle board lessons? And the BMX spectacle show is not to be missed!

Community Health Fair & Back-to-School Kick Off

Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) will host her third annual Health Fair and Back-to-School Celebration on Saturday, August 22nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jo and Vi Jacobs Center, 404 Euclid Avenue in San Diego. This event is free and open to the public.

The community is welcome to bring family and friends to this free fun-filled event, which will include a wide variety of health screenings, educational activities and a back-to-school backpack giveaway.