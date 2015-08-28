Calendar of Events:

Celebrate the 2016 Olympics with the Road to Rio San Diego Tour

Over Labor Day weekend, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin and eight additional Team USA athletes will join the U.S. Olympic Committee in San Diego for the second stop of the “Road to Rio” celebration – a touring event that brings the magic of the Olympic Games to life by giving fans a chance to be summer Olympians for a day.

Activities will include:

• U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge where fans can design and create a custom sculptures honoring Team USA

• Meet and greets with multiple Team USA athletes

• Interactive events including the long jump, high jump and high dive

• Virtual reality experiences for fans to try their hand at pole vaulting, diving, beach volleyball and gymnastics

• Tons of giveaways and sponsor engagement activations

The events will be held at the B Street Pier from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6

Sports Documentary Film Premiere: ‘Muerte O Gloria: The Rise of the American Soccer Fan’

Resulting Impact Film Productions presents “Muerte O Gloria: The Rise of the American Soccer Fan,” a documentary film about the Barra Brava, the fan supporter group for the DC United Soccer Club from Washington, D.C.

The Barra Brava was the first supporters group of its kind in Major League Soccer. Filmed in association with Major League Soccer, “Muerte O Gloria” documents the synergistic relationship developed between the Barra Brava and DC United’s Founder and General Manager Kevin Payne. This was a relationship that helped pave the way for the success of Major League Soccer in North America.

Acclaimed film Director Mark Yancey draws audiences into the perspective of soccer fan supporters and the role they have played in the success of the team and, indeed, the entire league.

“Muerte O Gloria” features interviews with DC United Coach and Major League Soccer legend Ben Olsen, former General Manager and President Kevin Payne, Sportscaster Dave Johnson and features players Chris Pontius, Bobby Boswick, Perry Kinchen and Bill Hamid. At the film’s core are the founders and members of the Barra Brava: Oscar Zambrana, Jay Igiel, Pauly Planzer.

These pioneering members share remarkable stories about the team and their fellow supporters, and exemplify the character of the most influential fan supporters group in U.S. Soccer history.

Resulting Impact Film Productions is the production company behind the documentary. “Muerte O Gloria” is the first feature film to be produced through this innovative new company.

The film will premiere Sept. 2nd and 3rd, 2015 in Washington, D.C.

The trailer and more information on the film are available at: http://www.muerteogloria.com/

San Diego Bridal Show Returns to the Hilton

The San Diego Bridal Show will be hosting their 32nd Bridal Show & Wedding Event on Saturday, September 12, 2015 from 10a – 2pm at the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Bld, Del Mar, CA 92014. Purchase 2 for 1 tickets online at www.thesandiegobridalshow.com. Military, active and veteran receive complimentary tickets as our honored guest.