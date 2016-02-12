California Latino Businessman Seeks U.S. Presidency

By Estephania Baez



Businessman Roque De La Fuente, known for his development and auto dealership businesses throughout the San Diego-Tijuana region, is the latest person to join the Democratic race for U.S. President. On October 1st, Rocky, as most people know him, submitted his nomination papers and positions himself as the best choice for those who want the United States to be united again and for power to be returned to the people.

A San Diego native with Mexican roots, Rocky is convinced that the U.S. Presidency should be in the hands of someone who knows how to achieve business success, particularly in the international arena.

“The people do not want politicians. Whenever I talk to hard-working Americans, I always hear the same thing, they want change. I am ready to solve the key issues facing this country”, assures De La Fuente.

In the San Diego-Tijuana region, the name Rocky De La Fuente took the spotlight a few decades ago when San Diego County invoked eminent domain to acquire his land in Otay Mesa, just a few miles from the border, at prices below market value in order to build the George F. Bailey Detention Facility. De la Fuente filed a suit, which dragged out for several years, but was victorious in the end. Last November he reached a settlement that could net him up to $25 million.

Immigration, new infrastructure, trade agreements, cost of living, and tax cuts are the key elements of de la Fuente’s platform.

In spite of many political and media naysayers who said De La Fuente – the sole Latino candidate seeking the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Presidency – would not get far, his campaign continues moving forward, having already qualified in 18 states and American Samoa, with more states expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

“The process to be included in every state’s ballot has been no easy task, but thanks to the signatures of many voters who trust in my candidacy, our presence in the Presidential race keeps growing. With their support, we keep moving forward”, shared De La Fuente.

“Rocky” decided to run because of his frustration with Donald Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric and his belief that the Democratic ticket would benefit from having a candidate with business experience and a more globalized vision.

“I believe that the American people are looking for a candidate who knows how to listen, not just talk. We need to work together to build a great nation; every voice needs to be heard”, explained De La Fuente.

De La Fuente has qualified to appear in the Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, and American Samoa ballots. He has also qualified in the state of Michigan, which requires 12,832 verified registered voter signatures, by collecting more than 20,000 signatures which he filed with the state, a testament to the overwhelming support he is garnering throughout the country. In this week’s primary in NEw Hampshire, de la Fuente garnered 95 votes but didn’t qualify for any delegates.

De La Fuente served as the first Hispanic at-Large Delegate for California at the Democratic National Convention in 1992. When asked about his chances to win the Democratic ticket, he stressed “being a household name should not be the criteria we use to elect a President. This leaves the decision in the hands of the parties and the media, when the decision really belongs in the hands of the people”.

Although he did not launch his campaign until the end of 2015, De La Fuente has already caught up to former governor Martin O’Malley in the number of state in which he has qualified. However, O’Malley has lost his qualification in some states with a larger number of delegates, such as Ohio and Texas, while De La Fuente did qualify in these states.

“We will be campaigning throughout the country and against the clock. The country needs receptive, inclusive leadership. There is no room for hate or fascism in the United States.”

Not only is he the only Latino Democratic candidate to the United States Presidency, de la Fuente also has strong roots on the border. He grew up in Tijuana and San Diego, his parents were Mexican. As a member of minority community, he is fighting the political structure to be included in the ballots of the states that participate in the 2016 primaries.