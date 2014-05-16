California LULAC State Convention Kicks Off with the Production ‘Veteranos: A Legacy of Valor’ as a Tribute to Latino Veterans

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), California-state members and community representatives from across the state gather at the Westin Hotel in Long Beach, California for the annual LULAC State Convention (http://www.lulaccouncil3246. org/) from May 16 through May 18. This year’s convention kicks off with a tribute to Latino military veterans with a special presentation of the award-winning play Veteranos: A Legacy of Valor on May 16th at 9:00 am at the Vet-eran’s Breakfast.

Veteranos: A Legacy of Valor, written and directed by actor Enrique Castillo (Weeds, Blood in Blood Out), is a bilingual, multi-visual production with live music, dance and drama, complimented by slides and military archival video projections. The play recounts the story of four Latinos who received the highest award given to military personnel by the President of the United States, the Congressional Medal of Honor. In light of President Obama awarding 17 more Latinos (to the existing 41) with the Medal of Honor last month, the play is even more relevant today. Latin Heat Entertainment, the producing entity is currently seeking sponsors for a national tour.

The special presentation of Veteranos: A Legacy of Valor at the LULAC convention will be a condensed version of the play, focusing on the story of California native Eugene Arnold Obregon a United States Marine who received his Medal of Honor for his service in the Korean Conflict.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), founded in 1929, is the oldest and most widely respected Hispanic civil rights organization in the United States of America. LULAC was created at a time in our country’s history when Hispanics were denied basic civil and human rights, despite contributions to American society. The founders of LULAC created an organization that empowers its members to create and develop opportunities where they are needed most.

This year, for the first time in LULAC’s 85 year history, they are opening their doors to the public. For the small fee of $30.00, non-members can learn, see and enjoy the knowledge and entertainment offered at the convention. Some of the topics to be covered in their panels and workshops include civil rights, educational rights and core, California fracking, financial planning, employment opportunities, and health access among others. The conference also includes exhibits and many other ‘Firsts.

“The public is invited to come and meet celebrity guests in attendance, attend the panels and workshops, hear our welcoming sounds and enjoy the wonderful food being prepared by the wonderful Chiefs of the Westin Long Beach,” said conference Chair Kathy Jurado.

For those who cannot make it this year convention, LULAC has partnered with Prime TV who are producing a web cast to be shown nationally.

Veteranos: A Legacy of Valor director Castillo is honored to have been given the opportunity to present this important production at the convention. “This opportunity is priceless because it allows us to tell the stories of Latinos and their military service to this country dating back to the American Revolution,” he said.

To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lulac-2014-state-convention-long-beach-ca-85-years-in-history-tickets-11009338227