California school evacuated amid Ebola scare after student who may have shared flight with Texas nurse vomits in class

Created: 16 October, 2014
A sick student at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, California sparked an evacuation and quarantine after throwing up in class. School officials are still trying to confirm if the student shared a flight with the Texas nurse who was recently stricken with the deadly Ebola virus.

Published: Thursday, October 16, 2014, 2:16 PM
Students at Southwestern College have been evacuated after a girl — who allegedly shared a flight with the Ebola-afflicted Texas nurse — vomited in class, reports say.

A building at the Chula Vista school where the girl fell ill shortly before 10 a.m. has been evacuated and taped off while awaiting San Diego County and Center for Disease Control officials, according to the San Diego 6 TV station.

The school has not confirmed that the unnamed student shared the flight from Ohio to Dallas as Amber Vinson, a nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, who was recently diagnosed with the deadly Ebola virus after treating Thomas Eric Duncan.

