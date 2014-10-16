California school evacuated amid Ebola scare after student who may have shared flight with Texas nurse vomits in class

A building at the Chula Vista school where the girl fell ill shortly before 10 a.m. has been evacuated and taped off while awaiting San Diego County and Center for Disease Control officials, according to the San Diego 6 TV station.

The school has not confirmed that the unnamed student shared the flight from Ohio to Dallas as Amber Vinson, a nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, who was recently diagnosed with the deadly Ebola virus after treating Thomas Eric Duncan.

