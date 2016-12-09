California Will Fight for Immigrants

By Alexandra Mendoza

Top Democratic lawmakers in California approved a resolution this week urging President-elect Donald Trump to refrain from pursuing mass deportations and to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that provides temporary protection to young dreamers.

“California celebrates diversity. We don’t report it,” emphasized Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de Leon (D-Los Angeles).

It is estimated that undocumented workers make up a tenth of California’s workforce, and contribute $130 billion to California’s economy with their work.

According to a Pew Research Center report, California is home to approximately 2.4 million undocumented immigrants.

“Immigrants are a part of California’s history, our culture, and our society,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount). “They pay taxes, sometimes more than billionaires, and they help drive the engine that makes California the sixth largest economy in the world,” adding that “with this package of legislation we are telling the next Administration and Congress: if you want to get to them, you have to go through us.”

In addition to this resolution, both the Senate and the Assembly have submitted bills aimed at protecting undocumented residents from the latent threat of deportation should the policies championed during the Presidential campaign be implemented. Bill SB-6, sponsored by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) would create a state program to fund legal representation for those facing deportation. AB-3, by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) would provide public defenders the necessary resources and training to advise their clients as to the consequences of their criminal cases on their immigration.

Because democrats have a super majority in the State Congress, these measures have a good chance of being successfully passed.

The actions by the California lawmakers was applauded by local organizations, such as the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium.

“When it comes to standing up for immigrants and refugees, the time for rhetoric is over, and the time to take action is now. That’s why we applaud state elected officials in California for taking proactive measures to protect immigrants and refugees against potentially harsh immigration and enforcement policies from the incoming Trump Administration.”

Jennie Pasquarella, Immigrant Rights Director at the California ACLU, agreed that “today, more than ever” California must “uphold its values of justice and due process.” For many immigrants, she said, bills such as AB-3 and SB-6 could be the difference between remaining in the country or being deported.

“No one should have to face deportation – including permanent separation from children and families – without a lawyer to defend them,” she stated in a press release. “We know that, in an immigrant-rich state like California, we all prosper when immigrants prosper”.