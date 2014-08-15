Carlos Slim Foundation Launches Free Online Site for U.S. Latino Community

Acceso Latino: offering education, job training, and information on healthcare and culture in Spanish

The Carlos Slim Foundation unveiled Acceso Latino, a free website created to provide U.S. Latinos easy access to tools and content about education, healthcare, job training, culture and more.

At over 40 million people, Latinos make up the largest ethnic minority in the United States. That’s why Acceso Latino was created: to provide a support network for this growing and developing community.

The Carlos Slim Foundation has identified a number of areas that are most associated with long-term success. Acceso Latino will provide content, free of charge and in Spanish, in each of these critical areas:

· Online job training for in-demand employment, both in the United States and in their country of origin, as well as information about financial literacy. Today, Latinos comprise nearly 20% of the American work force, and this website will help them become better equipped to succeed.

· Academic education from elementary to the university level provided by Khan Academy, MIT-Open Course Ware, Coursera and Academica, that includes courses from top level universities such as Harvard, Stanford and Mexico´s National University, as well as original materials. Today less than 55% of Hispanic students graduate from high school. Materials provided through Acceso Latino will help more students build the skills they need to succeed.

· Online resources for learning English and subjects like American history and civics.

· Health care information on common topics, including professional medical advice on maintaining a healthy lifestyle for the whole family.

Acceso Latino displays information in an easy-to-use format on each topic, complete with videos that walk users of any skill level through a step-by-step process. Acceso La-tino is a collaborative effort with organizations that work with the Latino community across the United States.

Visit the website at accesolatino.org.