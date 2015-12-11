Carmen Kcomt: A Peruvian serving victims of violence

By Estephania Baez



Carmen Kcomt was born on May 5th, 1960 in Peru, where she grew up and developed her professional career. After graduating from San Martin de Porras University and from Diego Portales University in Santiago de Chile with a Master’s Degree in International Law, she became a renowned attorney, then went on to serve as Superior Court Justice for over a decade

She was a woman in love with her career, her country, and her family. She has three sons whom she brought up to become good men. However, her life took a wild turn when a case came across her desk in which a woman was suing a man named Alejandro Toledo, who at the time happened to be the leading candidate for said country’s presidency. Toledo was being sued for paternity, and Carmen worked the case just as she would in any other, giving it her best effort. The candidate then became President of Peru; however, his position did not intimidate Carmen, who moved forward with her work. She ordered Toledo to submit to a DNA test, which the President refused to do. He did, however, sign a conciliation agreement and took care of the petitioner. This case, and Carmen, made history in Peru and even led to a change in the country’s laws. Carmen left her mark on law students and became role model for future attorneys.

Everything changed when sometime later Carmen started receiving threats to her own life and that of her family. Physical and psychological attacks became a part of her everyday life to such a degree that she eventually had to have guards around the clock. While Toledo was still the President, she decided to pack her bags and leave to never come back.

She fled to the United States, where she arrived under a tourist visa. Her brother, who is an American citizen, welcomed her and her three sons. She asked for political asylum, and it was granted. During that time, she faced the adversities of living as an immigrant. Fate tested her strength, and she proved to be strong enough to overcome. She became a piano professor and also did volunteer work helping domestic violence victims. Fate finally smiled on her after eight years of political asylum, as U.S. law allowed her to become a U.S. citizen, and has since forged a legacy in the border region, just as she had done back in her native country.

Carmen is certain that she currently is where she belongs; she has worked in emergency shelters for domestic violence victims, she then joined the Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition, an organization that helps people who have been victims of human trafficking. In the present she is the Director of Legal and Social Department of La Maestra Community Health Centers a nonprofit organization with 25 years serving immigrants and low income families in City Heights and other towns in San Diego. Carmen in her Legal and Social department provides services to low income immigrants and survivors of violence with many services including medical services, social and legal service. The department also has an specialized program to serve victims of Human Trafficking overall the program has served over 65 cases of victims of sex and labor trafficking that came from 17 different countries.

Carmen has received over seven awards by different organizations in San Diego. Among these awards, she has been named Local Hero 2014 from the Hispanic Heritage by KPBS, as well as Distinguished Citizen by the San Diego County Bar Association, the Manuel Wiley Award by the State Bar of California. Her passion and dedication to helping those in need, has positioned her as one of the most beloved women in this megaregion.

After over 10 years without setting foot in her native country, Carmen felt a bit homesick. However, she recently got the chance to go visit the few relatives ,she said it was an unforgettable experience because some of the people recognized her on the streets; she had the opportunity to catch up with old friends, and once again breathe in once again her country’s old warmth. However, her life is completely different today, and she also has another community to fight for, a San Diego community who has given back all the love and care she has given them.

