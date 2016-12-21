CBX Celebrates One Year Anniversary

By Mario A. Cortez

With its facilities packed with end-of-year travelers, the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) bridge, which offers direct access between the Tijuana International Airport and Otay Mesa, celebrated its first anniversary of operations.

CBX closes its first year on a high note, as more than one million passengers have been able to save time by being able to cross the border directly from Tijuana’s airport into San Diego, or from San Diego into Tijuana, avoiding the long border wait times at ports of entry.

“We had always anticipated that CBX’s services would be a hit with travelers,” said Elizabeth Brown, Commercial Director of Cross Border Xpress. “It is very exciting to see how many passengers placed their trust in us in our first year, and knowing that more than a million people enjoyed the fastest and most convenient way to access the Tijuana International Airport.”

Throughout this first year of operations, there has been a steady growth in the use of the service offered by this structure.

Incentives such as minimal border wait times to enter San Diego and a wider choice of nonstop flights from the Tijuana airport, have led to a surge in users from few hundred per day to a record-high figure of 8,860 passengers, registered on November 27 of this year.

Following the opening of the international bridge, Mexican airlines increased their passenger volume to Tijuana by 34 percent, which has left a welcome economic impact over the border region.

At their first year of service, CBX has seen 1.3 million travelers who have relied on this service to start your travels, or to return home more quickly and conveniently.

The success of this binational air terminal is not limited to just the large volume of customers that have walked through its doors.

CBX has also become earned different awards in multiple categories. In a press release, CBX management announced it has been awarded the Change Maker Award by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Comandante Rolin Amaro Award, an award for service excellence in the commercial aviation industry, by the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association. The American Society of Civil Engineers also granted CBX the Outstanding Civil Engineering Project award.

“We would not be here without the support of our amazing passengers, and that is why we are committed to working every day to find new ways to make your trip even more comfortable and convenient,” Brown said.