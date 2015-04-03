Celebrated Civil Rights Activist Dolores Huerta to Speak at CSUSM

Celebrated civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, a catalyst in the struggle to improve conditions for farmworkers and a driving force behind the historic national boycott of table grapes a half century ago, will make a special presentation entitled “Transnational Labor: A Struggle Within the Struggle” at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) on April 8.

The presentation, which will focus on fighting for social justice in an increasingly global economy, is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the University Student Union Ballroom. It is the anchor event in CSUSM’s 2015 Arts & Lectures Series.

“Dolores Huerta is a living legend who was instrumental in working to improve the conditions of women, farmworkers and migrant populations in the United States,” said Dr. Xuan Santos, an assistant professor of sociology who reached out to Huerta and helped organize the event. “Given that we have been designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution, that we have many artifacts honoring César Chávez, and given that our school has a very strong emphasis on social justice, it is only natural that we invite someone of Dolores Huerta’s stature to come to the campus.”

In 2012 President Barack Obama presented Huerta with the Presidential Freedom Award—the highest civilian award in the United States—and in 1998 she was honored by former President Bill Clinton with the Eleanor D. Roosevelt Human Rights Award.

Her efforts at advocating for social justice, women’s equality, reproductive freedom and LGBTQ civil rights have yet to wane as she educates and influences community leaders to advocate for the working poor, immigrants, women and youth through the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

When: Wednesday, April 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: Cal State San Marcos, University Student Union ballroom – 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos. Parking is complimentary in designated spaces.

Tickets: Students – FREE; CSUSM Faculty & Staff – $5; Community members – $10. Tickets must be reserved online, http://www.eventbrite.com/e/dolores-huerta-tickets-15039768352?aff=es2