Celebrating the Fourth of July:

National City’s 4th of July Five Day Carnival

The National City Host Lions Club’s 77thAnnual Carnival, July 1 through July 5, 2015 at Kimball Park located at 12th and D in National City.

The hours of the event:

Wednesday, July 1st: 5pm – 11pm, Unlimited Rides (Pay One Price) 5pm – 10pm

Thursday, July 2nd: 5pm – 11pm, Unlimited Rides (Pay One Price) 5pm – 10pm

Friday, July 3rd: 5pm – 11pm, Unlimited Rides (Pay One Price) 1pm – 6pm

Miss National City Scholarship pageant at 7pm.

Saturday, July 4th: 12pm – midnight FIREWORKS at 9pm

Sunday, July 5th: 1pm – 11pm, Unlimited Rides (Pay One Price) 1pm – 6pm

This 5 day family oriented carnival will include; rides and games by Christiansen Amusements, a large variety of local foods, on stage entertainments, raffles, informational booths, the Miss National City Pageant and of course fireworks that are guaranteed to blow you away on the 4th!

21st Annual Oceanside Independence Parade

The 21st Annual Oceanside Independence Parade this Saturday, June 27, 2015, will be a colorful, festive event with funky floats, beauty queens, military bands, show cars and fire trucks. Thanks to Main Street Oceanside, a host of volunteers and Tri-City Medical Center this year’s 21st annual parade will continue with this patriotic tradition.

First unit steps off at 10:00 a.m. at Coast Highway from Wisconsin to Civic Center Drive Join us on Saturday, June 27, 2015 for the 21st annual Independence Parade as it makes it way north on Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive (just past City Hall). Come see floats, bands, walking groups, cool cars and much more. Our theme this year is “Legends and Legacies”.

Chula Vista Firefighter’s Seventh Annual Pancake Breakfast!

Chula Vista Firefighter’s Foundation (CVFF) for their Seventh Annual Pancake Breakfast! Stop by Fire Station Seven, located at 1640 Santa Venetia St., from 8-11 a.m. Firefighters will be serving their famous Fourth of July pancakes, sausages, hash browns, coffee and juice. There is a $5 suggested donation and all proceeds will go to the CVFF to support fire safety, community programs and encourage fire suppression careers. Parking is available at Otay Ranch High School, 1250 Olympic Parkway, a few short blocks away from Station Seven. The event includes fire engine and truck displays and games for the kids.

2nd Annual 4th of July Family Festival at Mt. San Miguel Park

Holiday Event Creates Fun For the Whole Family with Games, Raffles, Food, and Multiple Firework Vistas

The City of Chula Vista’s Recreation Department, Kids on the Go and Two 77 announce today that they are hosting the 2nd Annual 4th of July Family Festival held at Mt. San Miguel Community Park on Saturday July 4th.

This event for the city will encompass many attractions including games, inflatable jumpers, slides and obstacle courses, raffles, prizes, food and more. With a grand finale of up to 6 different fireworks shows seen from one location, this night is sure to be an annual tradition for many of Chula Vista’s Community.

WHO: The families and community in the City of Chula Vista.

WHAT: Chula Vista’s 2nd annual 4th Family Festival is a place where family’s can gather, picnic and enjoy a free admission event, with the purchasing of tickets children can play games and win an assortment of prizes.

WHERE: Mt. San Miguel Park 2335 Paseo Veracruz Chula Vista, CA 91914.

WHEN: Saturday July 4th, 2015; 3-10pm; Fireworks start at 9pm.

WHY: To celebrate the holiday with family in a fun, safe community environment.

Kids on the Go is a Family Service Center in the Otay Ranch Mall “We get fulfillment in contributing to complete your family circle. Families are the center of everything we do. Our involvement in this 4th Family Festival is exciting, we make strides to do summer outreaches and this is the perfect combination of holiday celebration and a meeting ground for parents and kids for the summer break”, Lynn Twork Founder and President of Kids on the Go.

Independence Day Event in Old Town San Diego

Old Town San Diego State Historic Park is hosting a free, old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration where guests will be able to come and relive the excitement of a 1800s Independence Day celebration. This free event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to participate in the parade around the plaza reminiscent of the July 4th parades of early San Diego with music, animals, banners, and people in historical costumes. Children 12 years and under may enter the patriotic hat-making activity and proudly wear their creation in the parade. Children’s games and crafts begin at 10:00 in the plaza and continue until 3 pm.

The band Made in America will be preforming historic and patriotic music on stage starting at 10:00 am. Opening ceremonies start at 11:30 with a welcome on stage, followed by a flag-raising ceremony, dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence and a parade around the plaza.