Changing the future with education –and donations

By Pablo J. Sáinz

When Christopher Yanov founded Reality Changers 14 years ago with only $300 to its name, he never imagined what was in the future of the organization. What he knew was that he wanted to create a program that would change the futures of many inner-city students in San Diego.

And looking back, that future has become a reality for Reality Changers, which is a role model for programs across the nation in college preparation and gang-prevention.

Reality Changers has helped its graduates earn more than $60 million in scholarships.

Now, looking into the future again, Yanov, in character as the film Back to the Future’s Dr. Emitt Brown, said that Reality Changers will continue to provide the help inner-city students need to enroll and graduate from college.

But he said the organization needs the help and contributions from private donors, including the general public.

“There are currently 300 kids who want to get off the streets and join our program to be able to go to college,” Yanov said during a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 14. “We need everyone’s help to be able to get rid of our waiting list and have more students join our program.”

During the press conference, which was actually a skit honoring the 30th anniversary of the classic movie, Back to the Future, Reality Changers launched its new Give to the Future initiative, which creates a model where not only donors contribute, but also the recipients, such as school districts, pitch in into the program.

The press conference and skit replaced Yanov’s annual State of the Inner City address, which for the past eight years was held on the same day San Diego’s mayor gives his annual State of the City speech.

“With Mayor Faulconer being in office for less than a year,” Yanov said, “we thought it would be best to focus on solutions for the future.”

Headquartered near the City Heights neighborhood, only 3 percent of adults in the Reality Changers area have a college degree.

In promotional material, Reality Changers makes three pledges to potential donors.

For a $25,000, the organization pledges it will produce $1 million in scholarships for low-income youth.

For a gift of $2,500, it will increase the chances of a students graduating college from 8 percent to 89 percent, while for a gift of $250 it will increase a student’s chances of applying to college from 29 percent to 97 percent.

Reality Changers transforms lives, schools, and communities by providing youth from disadvantaged backgrounds with the academic support, financial assistance and leadership training to become first generation college students.

US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan described the program as “a model for the nation.”

To learn more about Reality Changers and the different locations it has in local high schools throghout San Diego, please visit www.realitychangers.org.