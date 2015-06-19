Charitable Foundation Partners with the Padres and AT&T to Offer Big Win to Community

The Chula Vista Charitable Foundation (CVCF) has partnered with the San Diego Padres and AT&T to host the 2015 Chula Vista Community Series, a major annual fundraiser benefitting the Chula Vista community. As part of the series, discounted game tickets will be available for one game each month throughout the season, and a portion of each ticket sold will benefit worthy causes in Chula Vista.

The Community Series’ signature event will be the Chula Vista Community Day at Petco Park on Sunday, June 14, 2015. The Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and CVCF Founding Member and Chula Vista native Adrian Gonzalez. As part of the event, one lucky fan will have the opportunity to meet Gonzalez prior to the game.

In conjunction with the series, CVCF will present its 2015-2016 grantees with their checks during a special pre-game ceremony at the June 14 game. CVCF will award up to $40,000 to nonprofit organizations committed to making a positive, lasting impact in Chula Vista.

Since its inception, CVCF has grown to over 100 members and built a community endowment of $300,000.

For more information about the Chula Vista Community Series, please visit www.padres.com/ChulaVista or visit Chula Vista Charitable Foundation at facebook.com/ChulaVistaCF.