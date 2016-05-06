Charity Search for Free Marketing Campaign

By Ana Gomez Salcido

An internet marketing company based in San Diego is actively looking for a charity organization in the region for a complimentary marketing campaign valued at $36,000.

“It’s pretty simple really. We are actively seeking a great charity to provide digital marketing services,” said Co-Founder, COO and President of Ignite Visibility, Krishnan Coughran. “Since our inception three years ago, it has always been important to us to be a positive influence in our community.”

All non-profit organizations need to do is submit a photo before May 9, tell a little about their organization and why they should be selected.

“We will then meet internally and collectively as a company select one organization to work with,” added Coughran.

The selected charity will receive a customized 12-month digital marketing package valued at $36,000.

The services may include Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Management, Social Media Advertising, Paid Search, Blog Content creation and promotion, digital PR services and traditional PR services.

“We will customize the package to fit the specific needs of the selected charity,” said Coughran. “We are looking for a charity that has a cause that speaks to our heart as a company and we feel we can help with our services.”

For charities, online marketing can be a great tool to grow their online communities, reach more donors, reach more volunteers, reach more recipients of their services and promote events.

“We have had a wonderful experience working with our current philanthropy client Reality Changers,” said Coughran. “As our business has grown, we wanted to add another philanthropy client to our stable of clients and give back even more.”

Coughran said Ignite Visibility’s mission is to be the most inventive, effective, and honest Internet marketing company in the industry and to give back to the community.

Organizations interested in the complimentary campaign should visit www.ignitevisibility.com/charity-search.