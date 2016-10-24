Chicano Batman Closes Tour in San Diego

By Mario A. Cortez

Wrapping up a very successful tour through the southwest and the west coast, Chicano Batman played their final scheduled show of their summer season on Sunday night at The Casbah in Downtown San Diego.

The Los Angeles based quartet, made up of lead vocalist, guitarist and organist Bardo Martinez, Eduardo Arenas on bass and vocals, Carlos Arevalo on guitar, and Gabriel Villa on drums and percussion, has been riding a wave of momentum and acclaim since their release of their 2014 album “Cycles of Existential Rhyme” and their appearances at the 2015 editions of the Coachella and Ruido Fest music festivals.

Chicano Batman frontman Bardo Martinez spoke with La Prensa San Diego Briefly before Sunday night’s sold out show.

“It’s been a blessing to be rolling around playing music. We just did a 12-day tour before playing at the Beach Goth festival in Santa Ana [last Saturday]. We started off in New Mexico, went to Austin, then rolled up to Denver, drove a big circle and hit every city on the way down,” Martinez recalled. “We’re excited to be in San Diego playing a sold out show. What more can we ask for? Every sold out night is exciting because it’s gonna bang.”

Martinez also elaborated a bit on the creative process behind “Black Lipstick”, their latest EP release.

“Part of the purpose behind ‘Black Lipstick’ was to create something people would vibe with. We have been doing a throwback recuerdo sound for a minute, and with Black Lipstick we wanted to do a lot more. We wanted to minimize instrumentalization and have something beat driven with simple lyrics.”

The band, which began as a three-piece in 2008 and incorporated guitarist Carlos Arevalo in 2011, is currently preparing the release of their new record, which is just around the corner according to Martinez.

“We are going to announce our new music coming out soon. I can’t really say much more than that but the album is done and will be put out soon.” Martinez shared.

Once on stage, and clad in their favorite jackets and ruffled shirts, the band played a full-feature set to the delight of the venue’s capacity crowd. Those in attendance got to sing and groove to their heart’s content, and then some, making Sunday night’s show one full of good vibes and “aire a Teotihuacan”.