Chicano Con Returns to Barrio Logan

By Mario A. Cortez

Chicano Con, Barrio Logan’s answer to downtown’s Comic-Con, is back for a third year of blending Latinx pop culture with great brews and special guests.

Back in 2015, after seeing Barrio Logan be ignored once again by Comic-Con despite its proximity to the event, Border X Brewing owner David Favela opened his tasting room’s back lot for those who couldn’t attend the world’s largest pop culture convention.

Over 500 people came out for a weekend of arts, giveaways, lucha libre matches, and many kid-friendly activities. Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro even made a surprise appearance at the new Barrio Logan tradition.

This year Chicano-Con is bigger than ever, taking place over three days and featuring guests such as nationally-syndicated comics writer Lalo Alcaraz and Junco Cache, Barrio Logan’s very own cartoonist.

Activities for Chicano Con 2017 will include a panel featuring Alcaraz on Friday, activities and a costume contest for kids and a piñata breaking party for adults on Saturday, and live sketches from Junco as well as a DJ set by DJ Bob Green on Sunday.

Chicano Con will take place at Border X Brewing, located on 2181 Logan Avenue in San Diego.