Children’s Library Opens at SD Mexican Consulate



By Ana Gomez Salcido

With the idea of promoting the habit of reading in children, a new children’s library has opened at the Mexican Consulate in San Diego in Little Italy.

Children can now enjoy reading a book in Spanish or English while their parents do any of the processes available at the consulate facilities like obtaining a passport or a consular registration.

The space located in the Mexican Consulate’s waiting room was inaugurated this Wednesday, July 27 with a ceremony that included the presence of Consul General Marcela Celorio and community leaders that were part of the project.

“Parents don’t have any place to leave their children, especially in the summer. So what we wanted to do is take advantage of the one or two hours they can spend at the consulate while doing any of the processes available, so their children could read while they wait at our children’s library,” said Celorio. “We don’t want the children to only watch TV at the consulate. We want to encourage the children to take up the habit of reading.”

The Economic Culture Fund of Mexico (FCE) and the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego were the book donors for the children’s library.

“We would love to have a children’s library at every consulate. I invite you to take advantage of all the spaces available in the United States that encourage us to read,” said Dorina Razo Miranda, Subsidiary Manager of the FCE. “I also want to invite you to visit our book truck.”

An FCE book truck was also part of the ceremony event, which was parked outside the front doors of the Mexican Consulate in San Diego.

“This book truck is like a food truck but instead of food you can enjoy reading books,” said the Consul General. “I will apply for the necessary permits to have it here outside the consulate at least once or twice a month.”

The Mexican children’s book author, Francisco Hinojosa was also part of the opening ceremony and there was even a story teller dressed as “La Peor Señora del Mundo,” one of Hinojosa’s characters, who made a presentation for all the children present.

There was also a raffle for a new bicycle and a book giveaway for all children at the event.

“The study is good for kids because it opens them doors,” said Cornelia Serra Castillo, one of the attendees at the consulate. “Reading helps their brain develop and they learn to read and write correctly.”

The Consul General mentioned that they are going to implement a good faith program of lending the books of the children’s library, with the hope that people gave it back. The hours of the children’s library is the same as the business hours of the Mexican Consulate in San Diego.

“It’s important to nurture the soul, and the intellect, and that’s what we want to do,” said the consulate general.