Chilly Treats for Every Summer Occasion

(Family Features) After splashing in the pool, rooting on your favorite team or playing in the backyard, nothing beats the end of a long summer day like a cool, classic treat. So grab the kids, some bowls, spoons and the trusty old ice cream scoop – and dig in.

July is National Ice Cream Month, and aficionados agree that when it comes to the best tasting ice cream, “fresh” is the must-have ingredient. For nearly 80 years, Blue Bunny has been making premium ice cream using only the best, locally-sourced milk from within 75 miles and turning it into out-of-this-world ice cream in less than 24 hours.

Dial up your summer fun with the freshness of ice cream and fruit with these recipes, and find more recipes at www.BlueBunny.com

Honey-Peach Frozen Yogurt Sundaes

Ingredients

1/3 cup walnut halves

2 medium fresh peaches, sliced

1/4 cup honey

1/4teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch ground cloves

4 scoops (1/2 cup each) Blue Bunny Vanilla Bean Frozen Yogurt

2/3 cup fresh raspberries

Preparation

In medium skillet over medium heat, cook walnuts until toasted, about 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Cool. When cool enough to handle, chop very coarsely. Set aside. In same skillet over medium heat, combine peaches, honey, cinnamon and cloves; cook and stir until peaches soften. Cool several minutes before spooning equally over frozen yogurt. Top each serving with about 4 raspberries. Serve immediately.

Serves

Makes: 4 servings

Preparation Time:

15 minutes

Cool Party Cubes

Ingredients

2 squares (2 ounces) white chocolate baking squares

1/2 cup prepared vanilla frosting

4 Blue Bunny Premium Birthday Party Ice Cream Sandwiches

2 medium firm kiwi, peeled

1 3/4 cups halved small strawberries (or large strawberries cut into chunks)

3/4 cup fresh blueberries

3 tablespoons peach preserves (pineapple, mango or apricot could be substituted)

Preparation

Grate or shred white chocolate with box grater onto large plate. Thinly spread frosting on one side of one ice cream sandwich, keeping remaining sandwiches in freezer. Press frosting side into white chocolate, spread frosting on unfrosted side, turn and press into white chocolate. Return to freezer; repeat with remaining ice cream sandwiches. Freeze at least 1 hour, until solid. (May be kept covered in freezer overnight.) Thirty minutes before serving, cut kiwi into thick slices, then cut slices into quarters. Place in medium bowl along with other fruit. Heat preserves in microwave-safe bowl, just until melted (20 seconds in a 1250 watt microwave), breaking up large pieces of fruit. Pour over fruit and toss to coat; chill 15 to 20 minutes. Remove prepared ice cream sandwiches from freezer, cut each into bite-size squares; arrange with glazed fruit in 4 dessert bowls or plates.

Serves

Makes: 4 servings

Preparation Time:

30 minutes

Freeze Time:

at least 1 hour

Fruit Salsa Sundaes

Ingredients

1 cup fresh pineapple chunks

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

6 medium fresh strawberries, diced

1 large kiwi, peeled and diced

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

4 small firm bananas, cut in half lengthwise

8 1/3 cups Blue Bunny Premium Banana Split Ice Cream

Fat-free whipped topping, optional

Chocolate sprinkles, optional

4 maraschino cherries, optional

Preparation

In medium skillet over medium-low heat, cook pineapple and brown sugar just until pineapple is softened, 5 minutes. Add strawberries, kiwi and cumin; cook several minutes until fruit is heated through. Arrange 2 banana halves in each of 4 dessert bowls; top each with 2 scoops ice cream. Spoon glazed fruits equally over ice cream. Garnish with whipped topping, chocolate sprinkles and a maraschino cherry, if desired. Serve immediately.

Serves

Makes: 4 servings

Cherry Vanilla Crumble Squares

Ingredients

1 cup old fashioned oats (rolled oats)

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 package (12 ounces) frozen dark sweet cherries, thawed and well drained

1/3 cup all fruit black cherry fruit spread

4 cups Blue Bunny Sweet Freedom Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream, softened

Preparation

In medium bowl, combine oats, flour, brown sugar and butter; mix thoroughly. Remove 1/2 cup and set aside; pour remaining crumb mixture in an 8-by-8-inch baking dish. Coarsely chop cherries and transfer to medium bowl. Add fruit spread, stirring to blend. Pour over crust, gently spreading evenly in bottom. Spoon ice cream over top, gently spreading evenly. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture. Cover and freeze at least 8 hours. Cut into squares to serve.

Serves

Makes: 9 servings

Preparation Time:

25 minutes

Freeze Time:

at least 8 hours

SOURCE:

Blue Bunny Ice Cream