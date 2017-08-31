Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan is Unveiled

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

A virtual tour of the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan was unveiled by Chula Vista civic leaders during a forum on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the city’s council chambers.

Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and according to those involved, its location between downtown San Diego and the Mexican border make it the last great waterfront development opportunity in the West Coast.

After more than two decades of planning, the site in now “shovel ready” for the development of a planned resort hotel, convention center, park, trail settings and waterfront improvements.

In a collaborative effort, the San Diego Unified Port District, the City of Chula Vista, the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce, the South County Economic Development Council, the San Diego Port Tenants Association, and the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors, presented the Chula Vista Bayfront Development Forum on Wednesday.

“We are at the doorstep of realizing the potential of our Bayfront as a tourist destination,” Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said in a Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce press release. “A place of recreation for our neighbors, and a world-class example of a sustainable waterfront community.”

According to the City of Chula Vista’s website, the plan will create thousands of jobs and in the project’s first 20 years it will generate approximately $1.3 billion for the regional economy.

“The Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan is a new model for development and will be significant achievement in job creation and economic prosperity for the region,” Port Commissioner Ann Moore said the release. “Through innovative and collaborative partnerships, we are making the impossible possible.”