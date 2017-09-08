Chula Vista Celebrates Library Card Sign Up Month

By Mario A. Cortez

The Chula Vista Public Library is encouraging local residents of all ages to sign up for a free library card during the month of September.

This month, the library has sent out 8,000 “REAL” library cards, bearing the message “Read, Explore, Achieve @ your Library,” to kindergarteners and first graders in the city. These library cards were part of back-to-school packets for children enrolled in the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

Although these cards are inactive, the library is holding card activation parties at each of its branches this week for kids and their parents to attend. The parties will feature refreshments and a raffle for a new children’s bicycle for kids who activate their library cards.

The Otay Ranch Branch will host its card activation party on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m.; the Civic Center Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m.; and the South Chula Vista Branch on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m.

“When children have access to books in the home, they read better and learn more,” said Principal Librarian of the Chula Vista LIbrary Stephanie Loney through a press release. “In grades one through three, they’re learning to read. From grades four on, they’re reading to learn. Our library opens a new world to young children.”

As part of Library Card Sign Up Month the Chula Vista Library also announced that access to Enki, an eBook platform, is now available to cardholders.

Described as a “platform created by libraries for libraries,” Enki will provide Chula Vista Library card holders with access to more than 65,000 books through electronic devices.

“Named after the Sumerian God of mischief, intelligence and creativity, the platform was founded by Califa, a non-profit library cooperative, and the Contra Costa County Library, to upend the public eBook environment and create an exciting and unique place for literary discovery,” the Library explains in a press release.

By logging into http://cvpl.enkilibrary.org, all Chula Vista LIbrary card holders can now enjoy Anki’s collection which features unpublished works and platform exclusives.