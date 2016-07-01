Chula Vista Olympic Training Center Lights Up for the Fourth

By Mario A. Cortez

East Chula Vista’s residents will get to “ooh” and “ahh” at Independence Day fireworks crackling over the Olympic Training Center (OTC) for the first time in eight years this Monday.

The Fourth of July fireworks will be launched from the OTC’s training grounds and will be visible to spectators at the Olympic Training Center and at nearby Mountain Hawk Park.

The Olympic Training Center will have 500 parking spaces for attendees and a maximum guest capacity of 3,000 people for the display. Parking at the OTC is $10 per car, cash only, and accessible through the center’s visitor entrance. The OTC’s gates open at 6 p.m.

Alcohol is not allowed on the OTC’s premises and security staff will be around to search vehicles. Carpooling to the event is encouraged.

Additional parking will be available at nearby New Hope Community Church located on 2720 Olympic Parkway. On-street parking will be allowed on sections of Olympic Parkway between Hunte Parkway and Wueste Road. Signs and cones will be placed designating the permitted street parking areas. Traffic control will be out on enforcement throughout the area.

The fireworks display, sponsored by the SD Local radio group, will be have a simultaneous soundtrack broadcast over its radio partners. Stations broadcasting the fireworks display’s soundtrack are 91X, Magic 92.5, 100.7 KFMB, AM 760, and Z90.3.