Chula Vista PD to Focus on Safety

By Marinee Zavala

Chula Vista public officials will continue to work on improving public safety, but will not question residents on their immigration status. The Mayor of Chula Vista, Mary Salas, and the new Police Chief, Roxana Kennedy, said they would not sacrifice the low crime levels achieved to date because of rhetoric from President Donald Trump.

Kennedy, who last December became the first female Police Chief in Chula Vista history, said her officers will not do the work of immigration agents, but rather protect the safety of every resident.

“My officers will not ask those questions. We are involved in public safety, we are not immigration officers, and I know there’s a lot of fear right now, and I want to assure the community, because we are going to have to work together on this,” said the Chula Vista Police Chief.

Right now, the biggest concern for enforcement agencies and public officials is for residents to stop reporting crimes or witnessing violence. Serious cases could go unresolved without the help of residents if they start turning a blind eye to what is going on around them out of fear of deportation and family separation.

“If you don’t commit a crime, you have nothing to worry about regardless of your immigration status; and people who are committing crime, of course that changes the whole scenario, but it’s the same for everyone. None of us want criminals here, we want Chula Vista to be a safe place,” added Chief Kennedy.

Chula Vista Police stated that although Chula Vista has not been declared a sanctuary city, they want people to feel safe talking directly to local authorities.

The second-largest city in San Diego County also pronounced itself against President Trump’s rhetoric, which is thrusting thousands of people living in the county into the shadows and undermines the safety of all residents.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas said she had never felt so worried about her country and the inexperience of the President, who listens little o those who could help him in the right direction.

“Our Police Department will continue to operate the same way it always has, where our first priority is to protect public safety for everyone, not just some people,” said Mayor Salas, “and if we want to do that, we need the Police Department to continue creating an environment where people feel free to come to the police and report crimes without fear.”