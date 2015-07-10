City’s Park and Recreation Department Unveils Summer Recreational Activities for All Ages

July is National Park and Recreation Month, and the City of San Diego Park and Recreation Department is offering a wealth of citywide summer programs that promise to keep San Diegans of all ages physically, academically, and culturally engaged.

Registration for free and paid programs is available at www.SDRecConnect.com, or at any City of San Diego recreation center or swimming pool.

“We are committed to creating an inviting atmosphere for our youth to participate in sports and other recreational programs,” said Herman Parker, Park and Recreation Director for the City of San Diego. “Whether children are drawn to dance, swimming, hiking or enjoying nature with the family, our Department consistently envisions new ways to bring our park assets to the forefront as an integral part of the fabric of San Diego.”

Highlights of this year’s summer programming include the Parks Fit San Diego Program, which challenges youth and adults to walk, run or swim 30 miles through August 20. The program culminates with a 5K fun run and walk on August 22, 2015 at NTC/Liberty Station Park. The idea is for San Diegans to get fit outdoors, and explore new parks, trails or swimming pools.

The program is being offered at all City recreation centers, swimming pools and golf courses.

For the past several years the Park and Recreation Department has partnered with the Police Department to offer Teen Nites at five recreation centers. This year the program, which starts on July 10 will be offered at Linda Vista, Golden Hill, South Bay, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro, City Heights, Southcrest, Encanto, Memorial and Mountain View Recreation Centers. Teen Nite is on Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and offers a variety of free activities and dinner for teens. Teen Nites include free field trips to Padres games, bowling, rock climbing and other fun attractions.

Offering a connection to the arts has been an integral part of the Department’s Mission, and the City’s Civic Dance Arts program is one the most accomplished and affordable dance companies in San Diego County. The program serves over 3,000 dancers annually at 21 Park and Recreation sites throughout the City. The basics of ballet, jazz, tap, and theatre dance technique are taught to students of all ages. Registration is only $48 for the 8 to 10 week sessions during the summer. In March, the program was recognized by the California Parks and Recreation Society with an Award of Excellence.

In an effort to connect children with nature, the Department has launched the Outdoor Adventures Program. The program features a passport that encourages families to take advantage of the City’s opportunities for hiking, camping, fishing, nature walks, marine explorations (in Mission Bay), and ranger lead activities. Starting July 13, a week-long nature camp will be offered at the Montgomery Waller, City Heights, Willie Henderson, Skyline, Adams and Encanto Recreation Centers. These camps are for children ages 7 to 12 years, include field trips and cost only $15 for the week.

The City will also continue its popular Summer Lunch Café offered in partnership with the San Diego Unified School District and the San Ysidro School District. The award-winning program serves free lunch to youth ages 18 and younger at 33 recreation centers during the summer.

For children with a desire for competitive sports, the Department offers a sports program that provides baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, basketball, flag football, swimming and water polo to more than 5,500 youth throughout the year.

Recreation centers are currently registering for summer baseball and softball leagues open to boys and girls ages 8 to 15 years. Swimming and water polo teams are offered at all 13 City pools throughout the year.

Recognizing that healthy living includes keeping the mind active, the Park and Recreation Department partnered with the Library Department to unveil a take a book, leave a book library at all 56 Recreation Centers. The Book Nook program launched on May 1 offers children an opportunity to keep reading during the summer.

The Department’s Golf Division is launching the P.L.A.Y (Play, Laugh, Appreciate, Youth) Golf Camp at the Ocean Beach, Penn Athletic Field, Encanto and Cabrillo recreation centers. These two week camps start July 20, and will teach children ages 7 to 12 years the basics of golf in a fun and unique setting.

Finally, recognizing that a full day of activities necessitates an opportunity to relax with the family, the Department is offering 45 free Movies in the Park screenings at 36 different parks through September 26. These free events are offered in partnership with the County of San Diego, and include a PG feature presentation displayed on a giant screen under the stars.

For more infor about the programs offered visit www.sandiego.gov/park-and-recreation.