Club Tijuana Beats Atlante FC 4-1 with goals by Pellerano, Ruiz and two by Benedetto

TIJUANA (November 1, 2013) – Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente closed out its home regular season schedule unbeaten in nine matches with a 4-1 win against Atlante FC Friday night in a Week 16 match of the LIGA Bancomer MX-2013 at Estadio Caliente.

The Xoloitzcuintles scored once in the first half and added three more in the second to secure the win against the visiting “Potros de Hierro” in a match that ended with 10 men for each team. The victory gives Club Tijuana (5-5-6) 21 points in the standings as it vies for a slot in the eight-team playoffs with one match remaining in the regular season.

Coach Jorge Almiron’s squad travels to face Club Leon Saturday Nov. 9 in a Week 17 match to end the regular season. The Xoloitzcuintles head into the weekend as the No. 10 team in the standings. The top eight clubs reach the post season.

Dario Benedetto and helped keep those playoff chances alive with two goals against Atlante FC (2-11-3, 9 points). He opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he beat Atlante FC goalkeeper Eder Patino, sending in a Fernando Arce pass into the net.

Atlante FC tied the match seconds before halftime when Angel Sepulveda converted a penalty kick past Xoloitzcuintles goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo. Jose Fonseca’s shot hit Club Tijuana defender Juan Carlos Nunez in the arm while in the penalty area, prompting the penalty kick. The Xoloitzcuintles went into halftime tied 1-1 and with a man down after Arce was shown a direct red card in the 43rd minute.

Cristian Pellerano scored on a penalty kick of his own. He blasted a right-footed blast to covert the PK in the 55th minute to give the Xoloitzcuintles a 2-1 lead. The penalty kick was whistled after Richard Ruiz was taken down from behind as he sprinted into the area.

Benedetto added his second score 20 minutes later by taking a loose ball off a Ruiz shot in the area and sent it in for the 3-1 advantage. Ruiz capped the scoring for Club Tijuana in the 82nd minute. He beat Patino with a pass to himself, filtering the ball around the goalkeeper before sending the ball into an empty net.

Almiron used Cirilo Saucedo, Pablo Aguilar, Javier Gandolfi, Greg Garza, Nunez, Arce, Ruiz, Pellerano, Benedetto, Fidel Martinez and Raul Enriquez in the starting lineup.

“The team played an intelligent game with 10 men. Richard Ruiz scores on a great goal,” Almiron said. “We are still alive. It will be difficult but we have a chance. I am happy for the players. It seemed difficult at the half with the 1-1 tie but the team bounced back well.”

SCORING:

12th– Benedetto (TIJ)

45+- Sepulveda (ATL)

55th– Pellerano (TIJ)

75th –Benedetto (TIJ)

82nd- Ruiz (TIJ)

NEXT MATCH:

Week 17 vs. Club Leon, Saturday Nov. 9 at Estadio Nou Camp, 6:06 p.m.