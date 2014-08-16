Club Tijuana Beats Chiapas for first Win of the Season

TIJUANA –Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente earned its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory against visiting Jaguares de Chiapas in a Week 5 match of the LIGA Bancomer MX-2014 Apertura tournament Friday night at Estadio Caliente.

The Xoloitzcuintles (1-2-2, five points) also earned three more points in the standings as it also earns its first win at home in three tries.

Dario Benedetto scored twice for the Xoloitzcuintles in the win. He sent his first goal five minutes into the match and in the 56th minute. Vicente Matias scored for Chiapas in the 85th minute.

Benedetto, the Argentine striker flicked a shot over Jaguares goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez, sending his rainbow shot into the net for his first goal. The scoring play began with a give and touch by Joe Corona and Juan Arango. The Venezuelan midfielder flicked his shot to Benedetto from about 25-yards back. Bendetto brought it down and finished the play.

Benedetto sent his second of the night on a breakaway. Corona sped up the left flank and sent his cross, which was brought down by a defender to open space. That’s where Benedetto took advantage and tapped the ball into the net. Matias scored for Chiapas off a header. He sent his shot across the small area and bounced before crossing the goal line in the air as a diving Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo slapped it away but it was too late.

Club Tijuana, who finished the match without head coach Cesar Farias, created a handful of scoring plays after Benedetto’s goals. Farias was sent off at the half along with Jaguares coach Sergio Bueno after a confrontation between managers as they headed into the locker rooms at the half.

Farias sent Saucedo as his starting goalkeeper while Juan Carlos Nuñez, Javier Gandolfi, Hernan Pellerano, Israel Jimenez, Javier Guemez, Cristian Pellerano, Dayro Moreno, Corona, Arango and Benedetto were in his starting lineup. Alfredo Moreno, Elio Castro and Henry Martin were second half substitutes.

Club Tijuana will now travel to face Tepic in COPA MX Tuesday night. The Xoloitzcuintles will return to LIGA MX action when it visits Pumas UNAM Sunday 10 a.m. (Pacific) at Estadio Universitario in Mexico City.

SCORING

5th- Benedetto (TIJ)

56th- Benedetto (TIJ)

85th- Matias (CHI)

NEXT MATCH:

COPA MX: Tuesday Aug. 19 vs. Tepic

LIGA MX: Sunday Aug. 24 at Pumas UNAM 10 a.m.