Club Tijuana Beats Club America 1-0 in Home Opener

TIJUANA (Jan. 10, 2013)- Cristian Pellerano scored a late goal to give Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente a 1-0 win against visiting Club America Friday night in a Week 2 match of the LIGA Bancomer MX-2014 Clausura tournament.

Pellerano sent in a rolling shot from just inside the penalty box and into the back of the net to seal the win for the Xoloitzcuintles in coach Cesar Farias’ first match at Estadio Caliente. Pellerano’s scored off a pass by Edgar Castillo from left to right. The pass bounced off Club America defender back to a wide-open Pellerano, who didn’t hesitate to finish the play. The win in its home opener gives Club Tijuana (1-0-1, 4 points) three more points in the standings.

“The team had a winning attitude against one of Mexico’s most important teams. America has been the best team in Mexico the last couple of years,” Farias said. “Fidel Martinez, Fernando Arce, Edgar Castillo had good chances to score, Joe Corona hit the crossbar and finally Cristian Pellerano scored. You could smell the win. This is a testament in what this team can do and how it has progressed under its President (Jorgealberto Hank) and its sporting director Ignacio Palou.”

Farias sent Cirilo Saucedo as his starting goalkeeper while Javier Gandolfi, Hernan Pellerano, Juan Carlos Nunez and Castillo were the defensive backline. Joe Corona, Javier Guemez, Fernando Arce and Pellerano, the goal scorer, were the midfielders. Fidel Martinez and Herculez Gomez started as forwards.

Paul Arriola, Elio Castro and making his debut with Club Tijuana, Jaimen Ayovi, came on as subs. Castro came on late in the first half to see his initial action in the Mexican First Division. The Xoloitzcuintles used an orderly style of play in an energized match that featured both teams moving the ball up the field. But it was Club Tijuana who had a handful of opportunities at goal, which Farias talked about. One of them came in the second half. Castillo had a chance to break a 0-0 tie in the 70th minute when he sprung free on a breakaway, facing Munoz, the goalkeeper, one-on-one. Castillo tried a shot to the left but the ball hit Munoz on the shoulder, deflecting the shot, ending the threat.

The Xoloitzcuintles came out pressuring America with a series a shots that included Martinez sending some dangerous balls at goal. Martinez tried a back heel shot in the 23rd minute off a centered pass by Gomez. Martinez stopped the ball and hit it with his heel but a Club America defender blocked the shot. Martinez also sent a header off an Arce free kick a few minutes earlier but “Las Aguilas” goalkeeper Munoz made the save.

The Xoloitzcuintles return to action next week on the road against Pachuca FC in a Week 3 match Saturday Jan. 18 at Estadio Hidalgo (5 p.m. Pacific). Club Tijuana will then return home to host Morelia in a Week 4 match Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

NEXT MATCH

LIGA MX: vs. Pachuca FC at Estadio Hidalgo, Saturday Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. (Pacific)