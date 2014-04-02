Club Tijuana Beats Cruz Azul in Championship Semifinals

TIJUANA (April 1, 2014)- Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente takes the lead in the home-and-home semifinals series of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 1-0 win against visiting Cruz Azul FC Tuesday night at Estadio Caliente.

Cristian Pellerano scored for the Xoloitzcuintles in the 79th minute to secure the win. The Argentine midfielder converted a penalty kick, sending his shot past Cruz Azul goalkeeper Jesus Corona.

Cruz Azul was whistled for a penalty kick when Club Tijuana midfielder Richard Ruiz was taken down in the area as he charged in with the ball. The score via a penalty kick came after the Xoloitzcuintles pressured Cruz Azul for most of the second half creating a handful of scoring chances earlier in the match.

Coach Cesar Farias’ team pushed early. Fernando Arce sent a right-footed shot over the cross bar after he charged on a loose ball in the area in the 18th minute. Dario Benedetto also had a chance at scoring early on. The Argentine striker sent a one-timer off a Joe Corona rainbow pass in the area over the crossbar. Benedetto hit the ball with the side off his foot, sending it off target in the 26th minute. Arce had another shot in the 41st minute when he poked at a ball sending it at goal but a diving goalkeeper, Corona, made the save, keeping a scoreless match at the half.

Pellerano nearly scored when he sent a Joe Corona pass in the area but his shot deflected off a defender and ended the threat. That wasn’t the case when Pellerano converted his penalty kick. He found a spot where Cruz Azul’s goalkeeper Corona couldn’t reach it.

“It is always nice to win especially when you play well,” said Farias. “Keeping a team scoreless at home is a great deal especially against a strong team with a great coach, a coach that is the Olympic champion. This result gives us a chance for next week. We know we are growing and playing well and we will take that into next week knowing we have a tough task ahead.”

Farias started Cirilo Saucedo at goal with Javier Gandolfi, Edgar Castillo, Juan Carlos Nunez and Hernan Pellerano as his defenders. Javier Guemez, Arce and Pellerano were the midfield and Fidel Martinez and Benedetto the strikers. Richard Ruiz, Herculez Gomez and Alberto Garcia came on as substitutes. It was Garcia’s debut in CONCACAF Champions League play.

Club Tijuana will travel to Mexico City next week for the second leg of the semifinals series looking for a pass into the championship final later this month. But before that the Xoloitzcuintles will return to LIGA Bancomer MX-2014 Clausura action when it hosts CD Toluca in a Week 14.