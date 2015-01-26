Club Tijuana Beats Tigres UANL 2-1 in Monterrey

MONTERREY (Jan. 24, 2015)–Club Tijuana beat host Tigres UANL 2-1 in a Week 3 match of the LIGA MX 2015 Clausura match Saturday night.

Ricardo Da Silva and Dayro Moreno scored for the Xoloitzcuintles and Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirio Saucedo had an own goal.

Club Tijuana took a 1-0 lead when the Brazilian-born striker Ricardo Da Silva sent a right-footed blast between the post and the extended arm of Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman into the net.

Gabriel Hauche fed Da Silva with a quick filtered pass from about midfield where it caught the Tigres defense off guard. Da Silva sprinted upfield with the ball and fired from about 25 yards out.

Tigres tied the match minutes before halftime when Dieter Villalpando sent a blast from about 30-yards out. The ball smacked on the left post, ricocheting and hitting Saucedo in the head and directing it into the net in the 44th minute.

Club Tijuana would send in the game-winner in the 50th minute when Moreno sent a right-footed shot off the leg of Guzman and into the right side of the net. Moreno took a filtered pass by Da Silva and sprinted up field with only the keeper to beat. Moreno didn’t waste his chance.

Moreno’s goal is his third in three matches this season and fourth in the last four games with Club Tijuana.

The Xoloitzcuintles earn three points in the standings and improve to a 2-1-0 record with six points.

Coach Daniel Guzman’s squad will next travel to Aguascalientes where it will face Necaxa of the Liga de Ascenso in the Copa MX. Club Tijuana will then return home to host Morelia Monarcas in a Week 4 match of the LIGA MX

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 2, TIGRES 1

At Estadio Universitario (Monterrrey)

Goals scored by:

1-0- Ricardo Da Silva (TIJ)

1-1 Dieter VIllalpando (TIG)

2-1 Dayro Moreno (TIJ)

Rosters:

Club Tijuana: 3 Javier Gandolfi, 6 Javier Güemez, 10 Ricardo Da Silva (11 Henry Martin (83rd Minute), 17 Dayro Moreno, 22 Juan Carlos Nuñez, 24 Gregory Garza, 4 Jesus Chavez, 7 Gabriel Hauche (Elio Castro 91st) 13 Cirilo Saucedo, 18 Juan Arango, 23 Richard Ruiz (15 Joe Corona 75th). Coach: Daniel Guzman

Yellow Cards:

11th-Arturo Rivas (TIG)

40th- Javier Guemez (TIJ)

42nd-Jesus Chavez (TIJ)

56th-Gregory Garza (TIJ)

70th -Javier Gandolfi (TIJ)

70th-Alberto Dueñas (TIG)

78th- Jorge Torres

Tigres: 1 Nauel Guzman, 5 Egidio Arévalo, (Enrique Esqueda 58th), 8 David Guerron, 13 Dario Carreño (Gerardo Lugo 78th), 24 Arturo Rivas, 29 Alberto Dueñas, 4 Hugo Ayala, 6 Jorge Torres, 10 Darío Burbano, 14 Jorge Iván Estrada, 28 Dieter Villalpando (Guido Pizarro 58th). Coach: Ricardo Ferretti

Club Tijuana next match:

Copa MX: Tuesday Jan. 27 at Necaxa (5 p.m. Pacific)

LIGA MX: Friday Jan. 30 vs. Morelia Monarcas (7:30 p.m.)