Club Tijuana extends steak with 4-2 win vs. Morella

LIGA MX 2015 Clausura Week 4

TIJUANA – (Jan. 30, 2015) Club Tijuana continued its winning streak Friday night. The Xoloitzcuintles (Xolos) beat visiting Monarcas Morelia 4-2 in a Week 4 match of the LIGA MX Friday night at Estadio Caliente.

It was the Xoloitzcuintles third-straight 2015 Clausura LIGA MX win, helping coach Daniel Guzman’s team to a 3-1-0 record with 9 points in the standings.

Brazilian striker Ricardo Da Silva gave Club Tijuana a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute when he converted a penalty kick, sending a low shot down the middle of the goal, faking out Morelia goalkeeper Carlos Rodriguez.

Moreno sent in the second of the night for the Xoloitzcuintles in the 54th minute. The Colombian striker took a deep floating pass from the defensive back line, brought it down and fired a quick blast into the net. Rodriguez, the Morelia goalkeeper had no chance. It was Moreno’s fourth goal in four matches this season, good for a 2-1 Club Tijuana lead.

Morelia would score 10 minutes later to cut the Club Tijuana lead to 2-1. Yorleys Mena poked in a rolling cross by Mauro Cejas inside the six-yard box.

Argentine-striker Gabriel Hauche made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute when he sent in a loose ball of a rebound. Rodriguez made a diving one-handed save, sending the ball to Hauche, who didn’t waste the opportunity from inside the six-yard box.

Hauche would score his second of the night in the 79th minute for the final Club Tijuana goal.

Miguel Sansores added another for Monarcas in the 90th minute to close out the scoring.

The Xoloitzcuintles will next host Coras de Tepic Wednesday night in a Copa MX match at Estadio Caliente. Club Tijuana will then return to LIGA MX action at Jaguares de Chiapas Saturday Feb. 7 in a Week 5 match.

Highlights:

Xolos vs. Morelia at Estadio Caliente

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 4, MORELIA 2

Goals scored by:

1-0 –33rd Minute Ricardo Da Silva (Dah-Silva)– Tijuana

2-0 –54th Dayro Moreno (Die-ro Moreno)–Tijuana

2-1–64th Yorleys Mena (Yor-lays Meh-nah) –Morelia

3-1- 72nd Gabriel Hauche (Gabriel Ah-ouch-ay) –Tijuana

4-1 79th Gabriel Hauche –Tijuana

4-2 90th Miguel Sansores – (Miguel San-sor-es) –Morelia