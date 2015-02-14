Club Tijuana Extends Unbeaten Streak with 3-0 Win vs Pumas

TIJUANA– (Feb. 13, 2015) Juan Arango scored twice and Alfredo Moreno added another goal for Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles in a 3-0 win against visiting Pumas UNAM Friday night at Estadio Caliente.

Moreno opened the score in the 19th minute while Arango sent his goals via a free kick in the 21st and a penalty kick in the79th. The win gives Club Tijuana its fifth straight match without a loss. The Xoloitzcuintles (Xolos) are now 4-1-1 in the season with 13 points in the standings.

Coach Daniel Guzman’s team had to work to find the net. The Xoloitzcuintles had to hold off the Pumas attack in the opening minutes, the visitors looked to attack through both wings producing dangerous plays that put the defenders and goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo to the test.

After absorbing the initial Pumas attack, Club Tijuana took control of the match, first through possession of the ball and then on the scoreboard. Moreno got the home fans jumping in the 19th minute. Argentine midfielder Gabriel Hauche took the ball in midfield and dribbled through three defenders before laying the ball of to Moreno at the top of the box. Moreno took a touch and slotted the ball into the back of net, bouncing it off the left post.

Arango, the Venezuelan midfielder, doubled the lead two minutes later. Arango took a free kick from about 35-yards out and placed the ball into the side of the goal, leaving the visiting goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar standing on his line. Arango would strike again, closing out the scoring after converting a penalty kick, burying it to the left of the goalkeeper.

Club Tijuana will now travel to face Coras de Tepic Feb. 17 in the Copa MX tournament and then visit Leones Negros in LIGA MX action in Guadalajara Feb. 22.

Xolos vs. Pumas UNAM at Estadio Caliente

ROSTERS:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez, 7. Gabriel Hauche, 9. Alfredo Moreno (15. Joe Corona 60th Minute), 10. Ricardo Da Silva (11.Henry Martin 76th), 13. Cirilo Saucedo, 18. Juan Arango (21. Oliver Ortiz 89th), 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 23. Richard Ruiz, 24. Gregory Garza

PUMAS UNAM: 2. Josecarlos Van Rankin, 3. Gerardo Alcoba, 4. Dario Veron, 5. Luis Fuentes, 8. David Cabrera, 9. Dante Lopez, 11. Javier Cortes, 13. Alfredo Saldivar, 15. Eduardo Herrera, 18. Victor Sosa, 33. Omar Islas

Goals scored by:

1-0 –19th Alfredo Moreno (Al-fre-doh Moe-re-noh)– Tijuana (0:13)

2-0 –21st Juan Arango (Huan Ah-rahn-go)–Tijuana (0:17)

3-0 – 79th Juan Arango –Tijuana (0:27)