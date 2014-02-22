Club Tijuana Loses 3-0 to Visiting Jaguares

TIJUANA (Feb. 21, 2014)- Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente allowed three goals in the first half of a 3-0 loss to Jaguares de Chiapas in a Week 8 match of the LIGA Bancomer MX-2013 Clasura Friday night at Estadio Caliente.

Carlos Ochoa scored twice for Chiapas. His first came off a penalty kick in the 11th minute after referee Paul Delgadillo whistled a Club Tijuana foul in the area. Ochoa’s penalty kick bounced in inches out of the reach of a diving Club Tijuana goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo.

Ochoa scored again in the 33rd minute when he took a cross from Ramon Mendieta just outside the six-yard box.

Luis Robles added the third goal of the half in the 42nd minute when he took a floating free kick into the area and sent it to the right of Saucedo.

Club Tijuana coach Cesar Farias spoke about the loss in the post game news conference.

“It was a game in which everything seemed to go against us,” Farias said. “Our tactics didn’t work today. I am responsible for that and not the players. The rival took advantage of it and was able to win the game.”

The Xoloitzcuintles tried pushing its lines up the field in the second half but could not find open spaces and connect on paces against a bunkering Chiapas defense.

Farias made second half substitutions to his starting lineup in an attempt to get clear chances at goal. Joe Corona came on for Hernan Pellerano, Herculez Gomez came in for Dario Benedetto and Paul Arriola for Fernando Arce. Cirilo Saucedo started at goal while Javeir Gandolfi, Cristian Pellerano, Edgar Castillo, Javier Guemez, Elio Castro, Fidel Martinez and Richard Ruiz were also in Farias’ starting lineup.

The Xoloitzcuintles will travel to Veracruz to face Tiburones Rojos in a Week 9 match Saturday March 1 at 2 p.m. Pacific.