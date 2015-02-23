Club Tijuana Moves Into First Place in Liga MX Standings

Xoloitzcuintles beat Leones Negros 1-0 in 2015 Clausura Week 7

GUADALAJARA– (Feb. 22, 2015)- Club Tijuana is at the top of the LIGA MX standings. The Xoloitzcuintles (Xolos) reached 16 points in the Mexican First Division table with a 1-0 win against host Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara Sunday.

Argentine striker Gabriel Hauche scored the Week 7 match’s only goal in the 11th minute, giving coach Daniel Guzman’s team three more points. The win also extends Club Tijuana’s unbeaten streak to six games. The Xoloitzcuintles last loss came against Puebla in Week 1.

Hauche netted the game-winner and his third goal of the tournament. He finished up a quick counter attack play that started in the hands of goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo who cut off a Leones Negros corner kick and launched a punt forward. The ball bounced in between the defenders who could not clear and left the ball for Alfredo Moreno. The Argentine striker had a shot blocked by the charging Leones Negros goalkeeper, Humberto Hernandez. Hauche sent in the rebound on a first timer into the back of the net from outside the box.

Hauche nearly doubled the lead in the 26th minute. The South American received a cross-field pass on the left side and was left all alone in front of the goalkeeper who charged at him and blocked the shot with his body.

Club Tijuana is 5-1-1 in this 2015 Clausura tournament, sitting on top of the table ahead of Club America and Cruz Azul, both with 14 points.

The Xoloitzcuintles returns to Tijuana for a Week 8 match against visiting Pachuca FC Feb. 27 at Estadio Caliente for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Xolos vs. Leones Negros at Estadio Jalisco

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 1, LEONES 0

ROSTER:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez, 7. Gabriel Hauche, 9. Alfredo Moreno (17. Dayro Moreno 57th) , 10. Ricardo Da Silva (21. Oliver Ortiz 75th), 13. Cirilo Saucedo, 18. Juan Arango (15. Joe Corona 58th), 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 23. Richard Ruiz, 24. Gregory Garza

Goals scored by:

1-0 –Gabriel Hauche (Auw-shay) -11th Minute